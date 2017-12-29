December 29, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets
News Release
Utica, NY - Utica Comets General Manager Ryan Johnson announced today that the club has signed forwards Marco Roy and Andrew Cherniwchan to professional tryout contracts.
Roy, 23, has dressed in seven games with the San Jose Barracuda this season and 14 ECHL games with the Fort Wayne Komets posting 17 points (6-11-17) and 18 penalty minutes. The Boisbriand, Quebec native returns to the Comets where he played in 23 games last season collecting six points (1-5-6) and six penalty minutes. The forward has totaled 26 points (9-17-26) and 28 penalty minutes in 72 career AHL games.
Roy was originally selected by the Edmonton Oilers in the second round, 56th overall, at the 2013 NHL Entry Draft.
Cherniwchan, 28, has skated in 25 ECHL games with the South Carolina Stingrays this season amassing 19 points and scoring a team-high 10 goals. The Hinton, Alberta native has appeared in 134 career AHL games totaling 36 points (17-19-36) and 106 penalty minutes.
In addition, Cherniwchan has posted 103 points (47-56-103) and 212 penalty minutes in 144 career ECHL games, all with the South Carolina Stingrays.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board
American Hockey League Stories from December 29, 2017
- Griffins Offer $2 Beers and $2 Hot Dogs - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Peters Signs PTO with Wilkes/Barre-Scranton - AHL
- Comets Sign Forwards Marco Roy and Andrew Cherniwchan - Utica Comets
- BLUE JACKETS ASSIGN DEFENSEMAN GABRIEL CARLSSON TO MONSTERS - Cleveland Monsters
- Iowa Wild Falls to Rockford IceHogs 6-3 - Iowa Wild
- First 2,500 fans in attendance Friday will receive a free IceHogs fleece blanket - Rockford IceHogs
- HOGS HOST FRIDAY FLEECE BLANKET GIVEAWAY - Rockford IceHogs
- Goalies Peters, Morrison Signed to PTOs - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Manitoba Moose Announce Shutout Hunger Details - Manitoba Moose
- GRIFFINS ASSIGN BORKOWSKI TO WALLEYE - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Colorado Avalanche Recall Defenseman Andrei Mironov from San Antonio - San Antonio Rampage
- MONSTERS TO HOST "MARVEL SUPER HERO NIGHT" THIS SATURDAY AT THE Q - Cleveland Monsters
- CLEVELAND MONSTERS: Monsters to Host Marvel Super Hero Night This - Cleveland Monsters
- Coyotes Recall Kempe from Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Syracuse Crunch Loan Shane Conacher to Adirondack Thunder - Syracuse Crunch
- Islanders Recall Sebastian Aho - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Wolf Pack Announce Roster Moves - Hartford Wolf Pack
- AMERKS TO HOST "STAR WARS NIGHT" ON SATURDAY - Rochester Americans
- Penguins Reassign Cody Wydo to Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- MINNESOTA WILD ASSIGNS FORWARD ZACH PARISE TO IOWA ON A CONDITIONING ASSIGNMENT - Iowa Wild
- Condors Start Strong But Lose 3-2 to Ontario - Bakersfield Condors
- Rampage Outlast Stars 5-4 in Cedar Park - San Antonio Rampage
- Goulbourne Gordie Howe Hat Trick Drives Series Sweep at Wilkes-Barre - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Amerks Fall Short of Fifth Straight Win - Rochester Americans
- CRUNCH OUTLAST MARLIES - Syracuse Crunch
- WALMAN WHISKS WOLVES TO 1,000 FRANCHISE WINS - Chicago Wolves
- Penguins Lose Close One to Phantoms - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- P-Bruins Notch Third Period Comeback - Providence Bruins
- Comets Drop Wild Game to Bruins in Shootout - Utica Comets
- Devils Curse Checkers in Lopsided 6-2 Loss - Charlotte Checkers