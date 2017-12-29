Comets Sign Forwards Marco Roy and Andrew Cherniwchan

News Release

Utica, NY - Utica Comets General Manager Ryan Johnson announced today that the club has signed forwards Marco Roy and Andrew Cherniwchan to professional tryout contracts.

Roy, 23, has dressed in seven games with the San Jose Barracuda this season and 14 ECHL games with the Fort Wayne Komets posting 17 points (6-11-17) and 18 penalty minutes. The Boisbriand, Quebec native returns to the Comets where he played in 23 games last season collecting six points (1-5-6) and six penalty minutes. The forward has totaled 26 points (9-17-26) and 28 penalty minutes in 72 career AHL games.

Roy was originally selected by the Edmonton Oilers in the second round, 56th overall, at the 2013 NHL Entry Draft.

Cherniwchan, 28, has skated in 25 ECHL games with the South Carolina Stingrays this season amassing 19 points and scoring a team-high 10 goals. The Hinton, Alberta native has appeared in 134 career AHL games totaling 36 points (17-19-36) and 106 penalty minutes.

In addition, Cherniwchan has posted 103 points (47-56-103) and 212 penalty minutes in 144 career ECHL games, all with the South Carolina Stingrays.

