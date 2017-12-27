Comets Sign Forward David Dziurzynski and Defenseman Adam Comrie

News Release

Utica, NY - Utica Comets General Manager Ryan Johnson announced today that the club has signed forward David Dziurzynski and defenseman Adam Comrie to professional tryout contracts.

Dziurzynski, 28, has skated in 19 ECHL games this season with the Florida Everblades posting three points (2-1-3) and 21 penalty minutes. The Lloydminster, Alberta native has skated in 351 career AHL games, all with the Binghamton Senators, registering 127 points (46-81-127) and 502 penalty minutes.

Comrie, has appeared in 10 games with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms this season collecting three points (1-2-3) and 12 penalty minutes. In addition, the defenseman has played in 14 games with the Reading Royals tallying four points (1-3-4) and a team-high 59 penalty minutes. The Ottawa, Ontario native has dressed in 261 career AHL games amassing 97 points (29-65-94) and 186 penalty minutes.

Comrie was originally selected by the Florida Panthers in the third round, 80th overall, at the 2008 NHL Entry Draft.

