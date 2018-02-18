Comets Sign Defenseman Mathieu Brodeur to PTO
February 18, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release
Utica, NY - Utica Comets General Manager Ryan Johnson announced today that the club has signed defenseman Mathieu Brodeur to a professional tryout contract.
Brodeur has played a majority of the season in the ECHL with the Adirondack Thunder registering 22 points (3-19-22) in 35 games played. In addition, he has skated in seven games with the Springfield Thunderbirds and four games with the Syracuse Crunch. Last season, the 6-5, 215-pound defenseman appeared in 56 games with the Crunch totaling 13 points (3-10-13). The Montreal, Quebec native also dressed in 22 games during the Calder Cup Playoffs collecting four points (1-3-4). The 27-year-old has dressed in 314 career AHL games totaling 67 points (15-52-67) and 238 penalty minutes.
Brodeur was originally selected by the Phoenix Coyotes in the third round, 76th overall, at the 2008 NHL Entry Draft.
