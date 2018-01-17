Comets Sign Defenseman Dylan Blujus to AHL Contract

News Release

Utica, NY - Utica Comets General Manager Ryan Johnson announced today that the club has signed defenseman Dylan Blujus to an AHL contract.

Blujus, 23, has skated in 14 games with the Comets this season tallying eight points (1-7-8), 14 penalty minutes and a plus-9 rating. Prior to signing a professional tryout with the Comets on December 14, he began the season in the ECHL skating in 21 games with the Jacksonville Icemen registering seven points (1-6-7) and 20 penalty minutes. The Buffalo, New York native has totaled 165 career AHL games with the Comets and the Syracuse Crunch amassing 57 points (12-45-57) and 81 penalty minutes.

The 6-3, 207-pound defenseman was originally selected by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the second round, 40th overall, at the 2012 NHL Entry Draft.

The 2018 AHL All-Star Classic will be hosted at the newly renovated Adirondack Bank Center at the Utica Memorial Auditorium. The two-day event includes the AHL All-Star Skills Competition on Sunday, January 28, followed by the AHL Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Ceremony on Monday, January 29 and the 2018 AHL All-Star Challenge later that evening. The Skills Competition and the All-Star Challenge will take place in downtown Utica; all other events during the All-Star Classic will take place at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York. For tickets to the two-day event, visit empirestatetix.com.

