Comets Sign Defenseman Dylan Blujus to AHL Contract

January 17, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets
News Release
Utica, NY - Utica Comets General Manager Ryan Johnson announced today that the club has signed defenseman Dylan Blujus to an AHL contract.
Blujus, 23, has skated in 14 games with the Comets this season tallying eight points (1-7-8), 14 penalty minutes and a plus-9 rating. Prior to signing a professional tryout with the Comets on December 14, he began the season in the ECHL skating in 21 games with the Jacksonville Icemen registering seven points (1-6-7) and 20 penalty minutes. The Buffalo, New York native has totaled 165 career AHL games with the Comets and the Syracuse Crunch amassing 57 points (12-45-57) and 81 penalty minutes.
The 6-3, 207-pound defenseman was originally selected by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the second round, 40th overall, at the 2012 NHL Entry Draft.
