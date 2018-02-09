Comets Sign David Dziurzynski and Justin Taylor to PTO

February 9, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release





Utica, NY - Utica Comets General Manager Ryan Johnson announced today that the club has signed forwards David Dziurzynski and Justin Taylor to professional tryout contracts.

Dziurzynski, 28, dressed in 13 games with the Comets this season collecting two assists and eight penalty minutes. The forward has also skated in 19 ECHL games with the Florida Everblades posting three points (2-1-3) and 21 penalty minutes. The Lloydminster, Alberta native has appeared in 364 career AHL games registering 129 points (46-83-129) and 510 penalty minutes.

Taylor, 29, leads the Kalamazoo Wings in goals (25) and points (43) through 44 games this season. He also leads the team in shots (171). In Wings franchise history, the 5-11, 188-pound forward ranks third in games played (440), tied for fourth in goals (162) and eighth in points (324). A Native of Mindemoya, Ontario, Taylor has dressed in 15 career AHL games with the Bridgeport Sound Tigers in the 2010-11 season.

