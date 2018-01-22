January 22, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets
News Release
Utica, NY - Utica Comets General Manager Ryan Johnson announced today that the club has signed Adam Comrie to an AHL contract.
Comrie, 27, has skated in 12 games with the Comets this season tallying six points (4-2-6) since signing a PTO on December 27. Prior to joining the Comets, he appeared in 10 games with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms collecting three points (1-2-3) and 12 penalty minutes. The Ottawa, Ontario native has dressed in 273 career AHL games amassing 100 points (33-67-100) and 190 penalty minutes.
Comrie was originally selected by the Florida Panthers in the third round, 80th overall, at the 2008 NHL Entry Draft.
The 2018 AHL All-Star Classic will be hosted at the newly renovated Adirondack Bank Center at the Utica Memorial Auditorium. The two-day event includes the AHL All-Star Skills Competition on Sunday, January 28, followed by the AHL Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Ceremony on Monday, January 29 and the 2018 AHL All-Star Challenge later that evening. The Skills Competition and the All-Star Challenge will take place in downtown Utica; all other events during the All-Star Classic will take place at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York. For tickets to the two-day event, visit empirestatetix.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board
American Hockey League Stories from January 22, 2018
- Taylor and Tiffels Reassigned to Penguins from Nailers - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Comets Sign Adam Comrie to AHL Contract - Utica Comets
- Winnipeg Jets RECALL LEMIEUX FROM THE MOOSE - Manitoba Moose
- McINTYRE NAMED CCM/AHL PLAYER OF THE WEEK - Providence Bruins
- Providence's Zane McIntyre Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- BLUE JACKETS TRADE DEFENSEMAN JOHN RAMAGE TO ARIZONA COYOTES - Cleveland Monsters
- Wolf Pack Release Chris Langkow from PTO - Hartford Wolf Pack
- 'CANES ASSIGN McKEOWN TO CHARLOTTE - Charlotte Checkers
- D Travis Sanheim Loaned to Lehigh Valley - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- WOLF PACK GAME RECAP - Hartford Wolf Pack 1, - Hartford Wolf Pack
- PENGUINS FALL IN OVERTIME TO WOLF PACK, 1-0 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Wolves Set Franchise Record with 10th Consecutive Home Win - Chicago Wolves
- FORSLING ASSIGNED TO ICEHOGS - Rockford IceHogs
- MONSTERS FALL IN CHICAGO, 3-1 - Cleveland Monsters
- P-BRUINS WIN 2-0 BEHIND McINTYRE's SECOND SHUTOUT - Providence Bruins
- Amerks Erase Three-Goal Deficit, Fall in Overtime to Checkers - Rochester Americans
- TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING RECALL MATTHEW PECA, MICHAEL BOURNIVAL FROM SYRACUSE CRUNCH - Syracuse Crunch
- Red Wings Recall Joe Hicketts - Grand Rapids Griffins
- HOGS FIGHT BACK BUT COME UP SHORT AGAINST GRIFFINS. - Rockford IceHogs
- PIRRI, TYNAN HELP WOLVES BASTE BAKERSFIELD - Chicago Wolves
- Griffins Knock Down IceHogs, 4-3 - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Manitoba Moose Recap: Texas 5 at Manitoba 1 - Manitoba Moose
- San Antonio Falls to Tucson in Overtime 2-1 - San Antonio Rampage
- Phantoms Win Under the Stars in Outdoor Classic - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Iowa Moves into Second Place with 5-3 Win against Milwaukee - Iowa Wild
- Gust Scores in Condors Loss - Bakersfield Condors
- COMETS TOP LINE PROPELS UTICA TO VICTORY. - Utica Comets
- Sound Tigers 3, Bruins 2. - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Amerks Speed by Checkers with 4-1 Win. - Rochester Americans
- P-Bruins Come up Short in Bridgeport, Fall to Sound Tigers 3-2 - Providence Bruins
- CRUNCH FALL TO COMETS, 4-2. - Syracuse Crunch
- HURRICANES RECALL McKEOWN FROM CHARLOTTE - Charlotte Checkers
- Manitoba Moose Moose Announce Roster Moves - Manitoba Moose
- Goaltender Brandon Halverson, Defenseman Sergey - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Blue Jackets Recall Markus Hannikainen, Dean - Cleveland Monsters
- Defenseman Anton Cederholm Reassigned to Kalamazoo - Utica Comets
- San Diego 2 vs. San Jose 3 - San Diego Gulls
- Griffins Score Three Early, Win 5-2 - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Iowa Falls to Bakersfield 4-3 in Overtime - Iowa Wild
- Recap: Texas 4 at Manitoba 0. - Manitoba Moose
- San Antonio Earns Point Behind Ville Husso's 53 Saves in 2-1 - San Antonio Rampage
- Hogs Drop Monsters with Three-Goal Third - Rockford IceHogs
- Bear Wins It in Overtime for Condors, 4-3 - Bakersfield Condors
- GAME RECAP - Hartford Wolf Pack 3, Utica Comets 2 (OT) - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Crunch Lose to Marlies, 4-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Late Goal by Cross Gives P-Bruins 1-0 Win over Penguins - Providence Bruins
- Monsters Clipped by IceHogs on Home Ice, 4-3 - Cleveland Monsters
- RECAP: Penguins' Win Streak Halted in 1-0 Loss at Providence - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Comets Comeback Falls Short in Overtime - Utica Comets
- IceHogs to Host Outdoor Practice in Belvidere on January 24 - Rockford IceHogs
- Minnesota Wild Recalls Forward Kyle Rau from Iowa - Iowa Wild