Comets Sign Adam Comrie to AHL Contract

Utica, NY - Utica Comets General Manager Ryan Johnson announced today that the club has signed Adam Comrie to an AHL contract.

Comrie, 27, has skated in 12 games with the Comets this season tallying six points (4-2-6) since signing a PTO on December 27. Prior to joining the Comets, he appeared in 10 games with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms collecting three points (1-2-3) and 12 penalty minutes. The Ottawa, Ontario native has dressed in 273 career AHL games amassing 100 points (33-67-100) and 190 penalty minutes.

Comrie was originally selected by the Florida Panthers in the third round, 80th overall, at the 2008 NHL Entry Draft.

The 2018 AHL All-Star Classic will be hosted at the newly renovated Adirondack Bank Center at the Utica Memorial Auditorium. The two-day event includes the AHL All-Star Skills Competition on Sunday, January 28, followed by the AHL Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Ceremony on Monday, January 29 and the 2018 AHL All-Star Challenge later that evening. The Skills Competition and the All-Star Challenge will take place in downtown Utica; all other events during the All-Star Classic will take place at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York. For tickets to the two-day event, visit empirestatetix.com.

