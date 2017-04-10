Comets Shutout for Second Straight Night

News Release

Utica, NY - The Utica Comets were shutout by Charlie Lindgren and the St. John's IceCaps by a 1-0 score on Sunday afternoon at the Utica Memorial Auditorium.

The two teams skated to an aggressive scoreless first period. Nine penalties were assessed during the first 20 minutes with the IceCaps outshooting the Comets by an 8-6 margin.

Josiah Didier broke the scoreless tie with 2:25 left in the second period. His second of the year was scored on a slap shot from the point with an assist from Nikita Scherbak. The Comets outshot the IceCaps 13-5 in the second frame but trailed 1-0 headed into the third period.

The teams battled through another scoreless period to conclude the game. Despite pulling Thatcher Demko and adding last minute pressure, the Comets came up short and lost by a score of 1-0.

Demko made 25 saves and his record dropped to 22-15-4. Lindgren made 25 saves on the shutout to improve his record to 23-17-6. The Comets were scoreless on four power plays but killed all six penalties.

Prior to the game, the Comets issued the yearly awards with a presentation on ice.

Summary of 2016-17 Utica Comets Awards:

Tom McVie Award "Coach's MVP": Darren Archibald

Honda Three Stars: Thatcher Demko

Bill Horton Award "Most Heart": Carter Bancks

Mohawk Valley Media Player of the Year: Darren Archibald

Eric Weinrich Award "Best Defenseman": Colby Robak

Ian Anderson Award "Most Improved Player": Evan McEneny

Dave Armstrong Award "Class Guy": Colby Robak

Thomas M. Lindsey Award "Best in the Community": Derek Hulak

Fan Appreciation Week continues on Wednesday with a 7 p.m. game against the Syracuse Crunch at The AUD. For available tickets, visit StubHub! The game will be broadcasted live on 94.9 KROCK and viewed on AHL Live.

