Comets Release Goaltender Mitch Gillam from PTO

February 6, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release





Utica, NY - Utica Comets General Manager Ryan Johnson announced today that the club has released goaltender Mitch Gillam from his professional tryout contract.

Gillam, 25, did not play this weekend in the home-and-home series against the Syracuse Crunch. He has dressed in 18 ECHL games this season with the Worcester Railers posting a record of 8-9-0, a save percentage of .904, a 2.64 goals against average.

The Peterborough, Ontario native is playing in his first professional season out of Cornell University. Last season, he amassed a record of 21-8-5, a .917 save percentage and a 2.25 goals against average. Gillam was named to the NCAA All-Ivy League Second Team last season and following the 2014-15 season.

