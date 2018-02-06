Comets Release Goaltender Mitch Gillam from PTO
February 6, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release
Utica, NY - Utica Comets General Manager Ryan Johnson announced today that the club has released goaltender Mitch Gillam from his professional tryout contract.
Gillam, 25, did not play this weekend in the home-and-home series against the Syracuse Crunch. He has dressed in 18 ECHL games this season with the Worcester Railers posting a record of 8-9-0, a save percentage of .904, a 2.64 goals against average.
The Peterborough, Ontario native is playing in his first professional season out of Cornell University. Last season, he amassed a record of 21-8-5, a .917 save percentage and a 2.25 goals against average. Gillam was named to the NCAA All-Ivy League Second Team last season and following the 2014-15 season.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
• Digg this story
• Add to Del.icio.us
Tweet
American Hockey League Stories from February 6, 2018
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Syracuse Crunch
- Griffins Return to the Van for Three Games - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Comets Release Goaltender Mitch Gillam from PTO - Utica Comets
- American Hockey League Announces Suspension - AHL
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Michael Bournival to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Annual Season Ticket Members Skate Slated for Tuesday, February 13 at Blue Cross Arena - Rochester Americans
- Phantoms Weekly - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Live Condor Returns on Friday - Bakersfield Condors
- Weekly: Penguins Establish Eight-Game Home Win Streak, Now Hit the Road for Four in a Row - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Oak Park Ice Arena Moves on to Second Round of Voting in Light Like the Pros Contest - Stockton Heat
- P-Bruins Week in Review - Providence Bruins
- F Steven Swavely, F Alex Krushelnyski Returned to Reading - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- The Bridgeport Report - Week 18 - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Poison, Cheap Trick and Pop Evil Join Forces for U.S. Summer Tour, Coming to PPL Center on June 24 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Comets Sign Tony Cameranesi to PTO, Release David Dziurzynski - Utica Comets
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.