Comets Release Forward Marco Roy

News Release

Utica, NY - Utica Comets General Manager Ryan Johnson announced today that the club has released forward Marco Roy from his professional tryout contracts.

Roy, 23, dressed in six games with the Comets scoring two goals and registering 11 penalty minutes. He has also skated in seven games with the San Jose Barracuda this season and 14 games with the Fort Wayne Komets. The Boisbriand, Quebec native played in 23 games last season with the Comets collecting six points (1-5-6) and six penalty minutes. The forward has totaled 28 points (11-17-28) and 39 penalty minutes in 78 career AHL games.

Roy was originally selected by the Edmonton Oilers in the second round, 56th overall, at the 2013 NHL Entry Draft.

