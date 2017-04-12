Comets Recall Forward Marco Roy

April 12, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets
News Release
Utica, NY - Utica Comets Director of Hockey Operations Pat Conacher announced today the club has recalled forward Marco Roy.
Roy, 22, has dressed in 23 games with the Utica Comets this season posting one goal, five assists (1-5-6) and six penalty minutes. The Boisbriand, Quebec native has also skated in five games with the Aces this season scoring one goal. The 6'1'', 182-pound forward played in 42 games last season with the Bakersfield Condors collecting eight goals, 12 assists (8-12-20) and 18 penalty minutes.
Roy was signed by the Comets as a free agent on October 13, 2016.
