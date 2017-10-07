Comets Recall Forward Danny Moynihan

Utica Comets

December 22, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets

News Release

Utica, NY - Utica Comets General Manager Ryan Johnson announced today that the club has recalled forward Danny Moynihan from the Kalamazoo Wings.

Moynihan, 21, has skated in three games with the Comets this season and has also dressed in 16 games with the Wings registering 14 points (8-6-14). The forward amassed 52 points (22-30-52) in 71 ECHL games played last season with the Alaska Aces.

Prior to turning pro, the Boston, Massachusetts native totaled 197 career QMJHL games collecting 166 points (78-88-166) and 186 penalty minutes.

Moynihan signed with the Comets on October 7, 2017.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board

American Hockey League Stories from December 22, 2017



Sports

Sports

Services

Services

Services

About Us

Team/League Services

OurSports Central, The Leader in Alternative and Minor League Sports Coverage Copyright © 2017 OurSports Central