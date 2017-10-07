Comets Recall Forward Danny Moynihan

December 22, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets
News Release
Utica, NY - Utica Comets General Manager Ryan Johnson announced today that the club has recalled forward Danny Moynihan from the Kalamazoo Wings.
Moynihan, 21, has skated in three games with the Comets this season and has also dressed in 16 games with the Wings registering 14 points (8-6-14). The forward amassed 52 points (22-30-52) in 71 ECHL games played last season with the Alaska Aces.
Prior to turning pro, the Boston, Massachusetts native totaled 197 career QMJHL games collecting 166 points (78-88-166) and 186 penalty minutes.
Moynihan signed with the Comets on October 7, 2017.
