Comets Power Past IceCaps

St. John's, NL - The Utica Comets defeated the St. John's IceCaps on Tuesday night by a score of 5-2 at the Mile One Centre.

The Comets struck first with a goal at 2:20 from Pascal Pelletier. The forward went for a poke check and the puck popped over the net, hit the back of IceCaps goaltender Charlie Lindgren and fell into the goal. After a video replay, the score was confirmed and Cody Kunyk was awarded the assist on the goal. The IceCaps tied the game with a one-timer goal from Charles Hudon. Michael McCarron broke into the zone on a two-on-one that began with pass from Chris Terry. Evan McEneny regained the lead for the Comets with a wrist shot from the blue line. His third of the season was assisted by Michael Carcone and Ashton Sautner. The Comets took a 2-1 lead into the second period.

Pelletier extended the Comets lead with a deflection score on a McEneny shot for his second of the night. Jordan Subban also assisted on the goal. Several post-whistle shoving matches occurred during the course of the period but the Comets remained disciplined and took a 3-1 lead into the third.

Terry tallied his 11th of the year 6:51 into the third period with a wrist shot at the goal line over the shoulder of goaltender Richard Bachman. McCarron and Josiah Didier assisted on the goal that brought the game to a 3-2 score. At 13:36, Kunyk deflected a McEneny shot to return the Comets to a two-goal lead. Mike Zalewski registered the secondary assist. Kunyk continued the scoring with his second of the night 4:19 later on a wrist shot in the slot. Zalewski and Pelletier assisted on the goal. Kunyks's third and fourth of the night ended the scoring to lift the Comets to a 5-2 win.

Bachman stopped 26 shots to even his record to 7-7-1. Lindgren stopped 28 shots as his record fell to 13-10-3.

The Comets went 0-3 on the power play but killed all three penalties.

The Comets return to the ice tomorrow night against the IceCaps. Faceoff is slated for 6:00 p.m. from the Mile One Centre. The game can be heard live on 94.9 KROCK and viewed on AHL Live.

