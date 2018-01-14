Comets Hot Streak Chilled by Crunch

News Release

Utica, N.Y. - The Utica Comets fell to the Syracuse Crunch by a score of 3-2 Friday night at the Adirondack Bank Center.

Daniel Walcott gave the Crunch a 1-0 lead five minutes into the game, deflecting a shot over Thatcher Demko. Carter Verhaeghe registered the assist. Adam Comrie blasted a one-timer to tie the game at one with 7:13 to go in the opening frame. Ashton Sautner and Dylan Blujus picked up the assists. Michael Bournival regained the lead for the Crunch at the 18:14 mark of the first period. Syracuse's AHL All-Star Matthew Peca and Erik Condra were credited with the assists.

AHL All-Star Reid Boucher tied the game at two three minutes into the middle frame, potting a rebound past Crunch goaltender Connor Ingram. Patrick Wiercioch and Zack MacEwen tallied the assists.

Verhaeghe netted a power play goal two and a half minutes into the third period to give the Crunch a 3-2 lead. Ingram shut the door on the Comets to secure the win.

Demko finished with 37 saves and his record falls to 13-7-5. Ingram stopped 30 shots. His record improves to 10-5-1. The Comets power play went 0-8, while the penalty kill allowed one goal in five attempts.

The Comets are back in action tomorrow night as they hit the road to faceoff with the Binghamton Devils. Puck drop at the Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena is at 7:05 p.m. The game can be heard on 94.9 KROCK and viewed on AHL Live.

The 2018 AHL All-Star Classic will be hosted at the newly renovated Adirondack Bank Center at the Utica Memorial Auditorium. The two-day event includes the AHL All-Star Skills Competition on Sunday, January 28, followed by the AHL Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Ceremony on Monday, January 29 and the 2018 AHL All-Star Challenge later that evening. The Skills Competition and the All-Star Challenge will take place in downtown Utica; all other events during the All-Star Classic will take place at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York. For tickets to the two-day event, visit empirestatetix.com.

For the latest Comets news visit www.uticacomets.com or follow the team on Facebook (www.facebook.com/uticacomets), Twitter (@UticaComets), Instagram (@UticaComets), Snapchat (@UticaComets) and the Comets YouTube Channel.

