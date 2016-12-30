Comets Haulted in Overtime against IceCaps

December 30, 2016 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release





Utica, NY - The Utica Comets suffered a 2-1 setback in overtime against the St. John's IceCaps on Friday night at the Utica Memorial Auditorium.

Identical to Wednesday night, the Comets struck first blood. Wacey Hamilton netted his second of the season after a pass from Yan-Pavel Laplante that sent him on a breakaway. The assist was Laplante's first career AHL point. Carter Bancks was also credited with an assist on the opening goal. The IceCaps answered four minutes later when David Broll's shot was deflected into the air and bounced past Richard Bachman for Broll's third goal of the year. Mark MacMillan and Brett Lernout were credited with the assists as the North Division rivals remained tied at one after the first period.

The two teams traded chances but neither side was able to find the back of the net in the final 40 minutes, and for the second straight game the Comets and IceCaps would need overtime.

After Darren Archibald nearly ended the game on a shot that hit the post, the IceCaps stormed back the other way. Julien Brouillette notched his second goal of the year with 2:11 to go in overtime. Daniel Audette and Max Friberg picked up the assists as the visitors walked out with the victory.

The Comets power play went 0-2 on the night, while the penalty kill was perfect, killing off all five attempts.

In his first start since November 19th due to an injury, Bachman stopped 25 of 27 shots as his record dropped to 3-6-1 on the season. Charlie Lindgren made 31 saves to improve his record to 13-7-2.

The Comets return to action on tomorrow night against the Rochester Americans. Faceoff at the Utica Memorial Auditorium is scheduled for 5 p.m. The game can be heard on KROCK 94.9 and viewed on AHL Live.

For the latest Comets news visit www.uticacomets.com or follow the team on Facebook (www.facebook.com/uticacomets), Twitter (@UticaComets) and Instagram (@UticaComets).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





American Hockey League Stories from December 30, 2016

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.