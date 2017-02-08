Comets Go Winless in Toronto During Regular Season

February 8, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release





Toronto, ON - The Utica Comets fell for the fourth consecutive time this season in Toronto against the Marlies on Tuesday night by a 4-2 score at the Ricoh Coliseum.

Darren Archibald opened the scoring at 12:31 with a power play goal after finding a loose puck in front of the net. His career best 15th goal of the year was assisted by Curtis Valk and Evan McEneny. Kerby Rychel tied the game with a power play tally at 17:06. An Andreas Johnsson pass deflected off Rychel's skate for his 10th of the year. Byron Froese also assisted on the goal to send the game into the second period tied at one.

Just 1:03 into the second, Froese grabbed a 2-1 lead for the Marlies with his 20th of the season. Trevor Moore and Seth Griffith assisted on the goal. With 57 seconds left in the period, Colby Robak tied the game on a one-timer from a cross-ice pass from Michael Carcone. McEneny also assisted on the goal to once again, head to an intermission with a tied score.

Rychel added another power play goal at 12:48 of the third period. A wrist shot past Richard Bachman was his second power play goal of the night and 11th of the year. Johnsson and Griffith assisted on the score. In the final two minutes, Bachman was pulled for the extra attacker in efforts to tie the game. Richard Clune added an empty net goal to finish the scoring with an assist from Frederik Gauthier.

Bachman made 21 saves and suffered the loss. His record now stands at 9-10-2. Garret Sparks stopped 29 shots for his 11th win of the year.

The Comets scored once on five power plays and surrendered two power play goals on two penalties.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





American Hockey League Stories from February 8, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.