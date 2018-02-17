Comets Freeze Penguins in Overtime in Wild Affair

Wilkes-Barre, PA. - The Utica Comets defeated the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins by a score of 5-4 in overtime Saturday night at Mohegan Sun Arena. The win extended the Comets point streak to 15 games.

Joseph Cramarossa gave the Penguins a 1-0 lead halfway through the opening period, putting a rebound past Thatcher Demko. Gage Quinney and Garret Wilson were credited with the assists.

The Comets got on the board with 2:33 to go in the second period courtesy of Tony Cameranesi redirecting a pass from David Dziurzynski. Patrick Wiercioch also picked up an assist on the play. Michael Chaput gave the Comets a 2-1 lead 40 seconds later with an unassisted goal on a breakaway. Griffen Molino extended the lead to 3-1 with 1:31 remaining in the middle frame by potting a loose puck past Penguins goaltender Casey DeSmith. Zack MacEwen and Wacey Hamilton tallied the assists.

Jarrett Burton cut the lead to 3-2 six minutes into the third period with a power play goal. Daniel Sprong and Jean-Sebastian Dea had the assists. Ethan Prow tied the game at three just three minutes later. Cramarossa and Kevin Spinozzi collected the assists. Wilson regained the lead for the Penguins with 6:24 remaining in the third period. Burton and Jarred Tinordi registered the assists. Cole Cassels punched a loose puck over the goal line to tie the game at four with 2:40 to go in regulation. Cam Darcy had the lone assist on the goal that sent the game to overtime.

Wiercioch scored the game-winning goal 49 seconds into overtime to earn the win. Hamilton and Michael Carcone picked up the assists.

Demko finished with 30 saves to improve his record to 19-7-6. DeSmith stopped 35 shots. His record falls to 14-7-3. The Comets power play went 0-3, while the penalty kill allowed one goal in six attempts.

The Comets return to the ice Monday afternoon for a matinee showdown with the Belleville Senators. Puck drop at Yardmen Arena is at 3 p.m. The game can be heard on 94.9 KORCK and viewed on AHL Live.

