Comets Freeze Penguins in Overtime in Wild Affair
February 17, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release
Wilkes-Barre, PA. - The Utica Comets defeated the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins by a score of 5-4 in overtime Saturday night at Mohegan Sun Arena. The win extended the Comets point streak to 15 games.
Joseph Cramarossa gave the Penguins a 1-0 lead halfway through the opening period, putting a rebound past Thatcher Demko. Gage Quinney and Garret Wilson were credited with the assists.
The Comets got on the board with 2:33 to go in the second period courtesy of Tony Cameranesi redirecting a pass from David Dziurzynski. Patrick Wiercioch also picked up an assist on the play. Michael Chaput gave the Comets a 2-1 lead 40 seconds later with an unassisted goal on a breakaway. Griffen Molino extended the lead to 3-1 with 1:31 remaining in the middle frame by potting a loose puck past Penguins goaltender Casey DeSmith. Zack MacEwen and Wacey Hamilton tallied the assists.
Jarrett Burton cut the lead to 3-2 six minutes into the third period with a power play goal. Daniel Sprong and Jean-Sebastian Dea had the assists. Ethan Prow tied the game at three just three minutes later. Cramarossa and Kevin Spinozzi collected the assists. Wilson regained the lead for the Penguins with 6:24 remaining in the third period. Burton and Jarred Tinordi registered the assists. Cole Cassels punched a loose puck over the goal line to tie the game at four with 2:40 to go in regulation. Cam Darcy had the lone assist on the goal that sent the game to overtime.
Wiercioch scored the game-winning goal 49 seconds into overtime to earn the win. Hamilton and Michael Carcone picked up the assists.
Demko finished with 30 saves to improve his record to 19-7-6. DeSmith stopped 35 shots. His record falls to 14-7-3. The Comets power play went 0-3, while the penalty kill allowed one goal in six attempts.
The Comets return to the ice Monday afternoon for a matinee showdown with the Belleville Senators. Puck drop at Yardmen Arena is at 3 p.m. The game can be heard on 94.9 KORCK and viewed on AHL Live.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
• Digg this story
• Add to Del.icio.us
Tweet
American Hockey League Stories from February 17, 2018
- Condors Overcome by Tucson, 5-4 - Bakersfield Condors
- Heat Hold off San Jose for Weekend Sweep 2-1 - Stockton Heat
- Moose Fall Flat against Grand Rapids 5-0 - Manitoba Moose
- Wolves' Franchise-Record Home Win Streak Halted at 13 Games - Chicago Wolves
- San Antonio Defeats Chicago 2-1 in Defensive Battle - San Antonio Rampage
- Amerks Blanked by Devils in Overtime - Rochester Americans
- Penguins Fall to Comets in Overtime, 5-4 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Wolf Pack Rally to Tie, Fall in Shootout - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Phantoms Point Streak Stretched to Six Straight in Shootout - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Kearns Scores in OT for Devils' 1-0 Win over Amerks - Binghamton Devils
- Agostino's Quick Overtime Strike Breaks T-Birds Hearts - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Agostino Scores Six Seconds into OT to Give P-Bruins a 3-2 Win - Providence Bruins
- Comets Freeze Penguins in Overtime in Wild Affair - Utica Comets
- Copley Perfect as Bears Blank Senators, 3-0 - Hershey Bears
- Senators Shutout by Hershey - Belleville Senators
- Monsters Streak Past IceHogs, 5-2 - Cleveland Monsters
- Nedeljkovic Blanks Crunch to Extend Winning Streak - Charlotte Checkers
- Crunch Suffer 2-0 Shutout to Checkers - Syracuse Crunch
- Springfield Thunderbirds, MGM Springfield to Host 2019 AHL All-Star Classic - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Colorado Avalanche Reassign Forward A.J. Greer to San Antonio - San Antonio Rampage
- Springfield Thunderbirds to Host 2019 American Hockey League All-Star Classic - AHL
- Blue Jackets Assign Ryan Murray to Monsters for Purpose of Conditioning - Cleveland Monsters
- Hurricanes Recall Wallmark from Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Canucks Reassign Reid Boucher to Comets - Utica Comets
- Iowa Wild Recalls Goaltender Steve Michalek from Rapid City Rush - Iowa Wild
- Hammond Returns to Colorado - Belleville Senators
- Heat Look to Build off Comeback Win - Stockton Heat
- Game Preview: Bears Head to Belleville Looking for Third Straight Win - Hershey Bears
- American Hockey League Announces Suspension - AHL
- Hogs Return to Action Seeking Bounce-Back Win against Monsters - Rockford IceHogs
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Gets Taylor, Zink and Schulze from Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Flames Recall Morgan Klimchuk; Place Marek Hrivik on IR - Stockton Heat
- 'Canes Reassign Brown to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Wolf Pack Sign Goaltender Drew Fielding to PTO - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Bears, February 17 - Belleville Senators
- Road Trip Continues against Rocket - Toronto Marlies
- Furious Comeback Effort Leads Heat to 5-4 OT Win over San Jose - Stockton Heat
- Four Boyd Goals Lead Hershey to 6-3 Victory over Rocket - Laval Rocket
- Amerks Offense Explodes for 12-3 Win over First-Place Penguins - Rochester Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.