Comets Fall in Preseason Opener

News Release

Rome, NY - The Utica Comets fell to the Syracuse Crunch by a score of 3-2 Saturday night at the Bill Fleet Rink at Kennedy Arena.

The Crunch struck just two and a half minutes into the game courtesy of Daniel Walcott. Michael Peca and Alex Gallant assisted on the shorthanded goal. Nikolay Goldobin picked up right where he left off last season, tying the game with six seconds remaining in the first period by firing home a rebound off an Alexis D'Aoust shot.

The Crunch quickly regained their lead, when Dennis Yan scored less than two minutes into the middle frame. Mitchell Stephens and Erik Cernak were credited with the assists. Cameron Darcy knotted the game up at two with 1:40 to go in the second period. Evan McEneny tallied the assist. The game would not stay tied long as Yan punched in his second goal of the night just 25 seconds later. Stephens notched his second assist as the Crunch took a 3-2 lead into the second intermission.

Despite a flurry of chances in the final stanza, the Comets were unable to find the back of the net.

The Comets are back in action tomorrow night in the back half of a home-and-home preseason series against the Crunch. Puck drops at 5 p.m. at the War Memorial at the OnCenter

For the latest Comets news visit www.uticacomets.com or follow the team on Facebook (www.facebook.com/uticacomets), Twitter (@UticaComets), Instagram (@UticaComets), Snapchat (@UticaComets) and the Comets YouTube Channel.

