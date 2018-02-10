Comets Extend Point Streak to 12 Games with Victory
February 10, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release
Utica, N.Y. - The Utica Comets defeated the Belleville Senators in regulation by a score of 4-3 on Saturday night at the Adirondack Bank Canter. The win extended Utica's winning streak to a season-high six games and the point streak to 12 games, achieving a new team record.
Andrew Cherniwchan struck first for the Comets 6:30 into the first period by depositing a loose puck past Senators goalie Danny Taylor. Patrick Wiercioch and Guillaume Brisebois tallied the assists. Cam Darcy extended the lead to 2-0 two minutes later with a power play goal. Michael Chaput and Zack MacEwen tallied the assists. Nick Paul cut the Comets lead to 2-1 with a power play goal at 10:52 of the first. Jordan Murray and Ben Sexton were credited with the assists.
Jim O'Brien tied the game seven minutes into the middle frame. Maxime Lajoie and Max McCormick registered the assists. Justin Taylor regained the lead for the Comets halfway through the second period after a scramble in front of the net. Wacey Hamilton and Philip Holm registered the assists. The goal was Taylor's first AHL marker. McCormick tied the game at three two minutes later, firing a wrister past Thatcher Demko. Gabriel Gagne and O'Brien collected the assists. MacEwen regained the Comets lead and moved the score to 4-3 at the 14:23 mark of the middle frame with helpers from Holm and Chaput.
Demko stopped all five shots he faced in the third period to preserve the win.
Demko made 24 total saves to improve his record to 18-7-5 and win his fifth consecutive contest. Taylor stopped 20 shots. His record falls to 7-12-2. The Comets power play scored twice on three attempts, while the penalty kill allowed one goal in three attempts.
The Comets return to action Wednesday, February 14 as they take on the Syracuse Crunch in game nine of the Galaxy Cup series. Puck drop at the Adirondack Bank Center is at 7p.m. Fans are encouraged to utilize the ticket exchange website, StubHub!. The game can be heard on 94.9 KROCK and viewed on AHL Live.
For the latest Comets news visit www.uticacomets.com or follow the team on Facebook (www.facebook.com/uticacomets), Twitter (@UticaComets), Instagram (@UticaComets), Snapchat (@UticaComets) and the Comets YouTube Channel.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
• Digg this story
• Add to Del.icio.us
Tweet
American Hockey League Stories from February 10, 2018
- Rattie's Overtime Penalty Shot Wins It, 6-5 - Bakersfield Condors
- Rampage Earn Second Consecutive Point in 5-4 Overtime Loss to Milwaukee - San Antonio Rampage
- Heat Singe Griffins in Shootout - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Three Third-Period Goals Not Enough as Amerks Comeback Falls Short in 5-3 Loss to Phantoms - Rochester Americans
- Stars Get Point in OT Loss - Texas Stars
- Crunch Hold on to Edge Rocket, 3-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- Heat Complete the Comeback against Defending Champs - Stockton Heat
- Wild Earns 2-1 Victory In Team's Pink In The Rink Game - Iowa Wild
- Bailey collects lone goal, 100th pro point in setback on Saturday - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Power Play Powers Phantoms 5-3 Past Rochester - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Quick Start More than Enough for Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Comets Extend Point Streak to 12 Games with Victory - Utica Comets
- Tough Start Dooms Hershey in 5-2 Loss to Wolf Pack - Hershey Bears
- Action-Packed Opening Period Leads P-Bruins over Sound Tigers - Providence Bruins
- Nedeljkovic Shuts out Springfield in 7-0 Beatdown - Charlotte Checkers
- Chicago Wolves' Lagace Recalled by Vegas - Chicago Wolves
- Checkers Convincingly Sweep T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Gulls Storm back with Game's last Three Goals to Grab 3-2 OT Win - San Diego Gulls
- Devils Comeback Halted by Marlies in 3-1 Loss - Binghamton Devils
- Canucks Recall Nikolay Goldobin from the Utica Comets - Utica Comets
- Heat Visit Frigid Grand Rapids Tonight at 4PM Pacific - Stockton Heat
- Wolf Pack Announce Player Moves - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Professional Wrestler Bret "The Hitman" Hart to Attend Syracuse Crunch Game March 9 - Syracuse Crunch
- Blue Jackets Recall Joonas Korpisalo from Monsters, Assign Jeff Zatkoff - Cleveland Monsters
- Game Preview: New Additions Join Bears to Face Hartford - Hershey Bears
- Sound Tigers Host Bruins, Crunch in Weekend Doubleheader - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Kirkland's Third-Period Hat Trick Boosts Ads over Hogs - Rockford IceHogs
- Condors and Live Condor Dazzle in 3-2 Win - Bakersfield Condors
- Wild Kicks off Homestand with 4-1 Victory against Chicago - Iowa Wild
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.