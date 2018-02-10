Comets Extend Point Streak to 12 Games with Victory

Utica, N.Y. - The Utica Comets defeated the Belleville Senators in regulation by a score of 4-3 on Saturday night at the Adirondack Bank Canter. The win extended Utica's winning streak to a season-high six games and the point streak to 12 games, achieving a new team record.

Andrew Cherniwchan struck first for the Comets 6:30 into the first period by depositing a loose puck past Senators goalie Danny Taylor. Patrick Wiercioch and Guillaume Brisebois tallied the assists. Cam Darcy extended the lead to 2-0 two minutes later with a power play goal. Michael Chaput and Zack MacEwen tallied the assists. Nick Paul cut the Comets lead to 2-1 with a power play goal at 10:52 of the first. Jordan Murray and Ben Sexton were credited with the assists.

Jim O'Brien tied the game seven minutes into the middle frame. Maxime Lajoie and Max McCormick registered the assists. Justin Taylor regained the lead for the Comets halfway through the second period after a scramble in front of the net. Wacey Hamilton and Philip Holm registered the assists. The goal was Taylor's first AHL marker. McCormick tied the game at three two minutes later, firing a wrister past Thatcher Demko. Gabriel Gagne and O'Brien collected the assists. MacEwen regained the Comets lead and moved the score to 4-3 at the 14:23 mark of the middle frame with helpers from Holm and Chaput.

Demko stopped all five shots he faced in the third period to preserve the win.

Demko made 24 total saves to improve his record to 18-7-5 and win his fifth consecutive contest. Taylor stopped 20 shots. His record falls to 7-12-2. The Comets power play scored twice on three attempts, while the penalty kill allowed one goal in three attempts.

The Comets return to action Wednesday, February 14 as they take on the Syracuse Crunch in game nine of the Galaxy Cup series. Puck drop at the Adirondack Bank Center is at 7p.m. Fans are encouraged to utilize the ticket exchange website, StubHub!. The game can be heard on 94.9 KROCK and viewed on AHL Live.

