Comets End Winless Streak with Feat against Devils

January 7, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release





Utica, NY - The Utica Comets snapped the nine-game winless skid on Friday night, defeating the Albany Devils 3-2 at the Utica Memorial Auditorium.

Colby Robak got the Comets on the board six minutes into the game on a drive from the point. Alexandre Grenier and Cody Kunyk picked up the assists on the power play strike. The Devils answered with a power play goal of their own as Max Novak buried a loose puck in the crease. Blake Coleman and Reece Scarlett were credited with the assists as the two teams remained knotted up after the opening period.

Grenier retook the lead for the Comets with 6:50 to go in the middle frame. The forward scored when the puck bounced off the glass from behind the net to the slot. Darren Archibald picked up the assist as the Comets took a 2-1 lead into the second intermission.

Curtis Valk extended the Comets lead to 3-1 just 14 seconds into the final period when he buried a centering pass from Archibald on a one-timer. Robak also notched an assist on Valk's eleventh goal of the year. Coleman brought the Devils back to within one, beating Richard Bachman low short side for his 13th of the year. Carter Camper and Jacob MacDonald collected the assists. Wacey Hamilton sealed the game with an empty net goal. Mike Zalewski was given the assist on Hamilton's third of the year.

The Comets power play went 1-8, while the penalty kill gave up one goal in four attempts.

Bachman stopped 22 of 24 shots to pick up his first win since November 19th and improve his record to 4-6-1. Mackenzie Blackwood made 28 saves as his record falls to 7-7-1.

The Comets are back in action tomorrow night as they take on the Hershey Bears. Puck drops at 7 p.m. at the Giant Center. The game can be heard on 94.9 KROCK and viewed on AHL Live.

