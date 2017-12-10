COMETS DROP TO BRUINS IN OVERTIME

News Release

Providence, R.I. - The Utica Comets fell to the Providence Bruins by a score of 3-2 in overtime Saturday night at the Dunkin Donuts Center.

The first period went scoreless thanks to the efforts of Thatcher Demko and Jordan Binnington.

Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson netted the first goal of the game two minutes into the second period. Rob O'Gara and Jakub Zboril were credited with the assists. Cam Darcy tied the game at the 6:28 mark of the middle frame with a power play goal. Guillaume Brisebois and Zack MacEwen tallied the assists.

Michael Carcone put the Comets up 2-1 five minutes into the third period with an unassisted goal. Connor Clifton tied the game at two with a shorthanded goal. Austin Czarnik had the assist. Neither team could find a winner in regulation and the game would go to overtime.

Jordan Szwarz scored the game-winning goal with 39 second remaining in overtime. Czarnik and Kenny Agostino collected the assists.

Demko finished with 32 saves and his record falls to 8-5-3. Binnington stopped 34 of 36 shots. His record improves to 6-1-1. The Comets power play went 1-6, while the penalty kill allowed one goal in six attempts.

The Comets return to the ice tomorrow afternoon for a rematch with the Bruins. Puck drop at the Dunkin Donuts Center is at 3:05 p.m. The game can be heard on 94.9 KROCK and viewed on AHL Live.

