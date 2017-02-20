Comets Comeback in Third Period to Beat Devils

February 20, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release





Albany, NY - The Utica Comets struck twice in the third period to secure a 3-2 win against the Albany Devils on Monday afternoon at the Time Union Center.

The Comets were able to outshoot the Devils by a margin of 14-8 during the first frame. However, Devils' forward Carter Camper scored the period's only goal. A wrist shot goal past Richard Bachman was his fifth of the season assisted by Petr Straka and Josh Jacobs. The shot rang off the post and went into the net to give Albany a 1-0 lead headed into the second period.

Borna Rendulic tied the game at 8:04 of the second period with a wrist shot over the glove of Mackenzie Blackwood. Marco Roy and Pascal Pelletier assisted on the goal by creating a turnover at center ice. Rendulic scored the first Comets' goal of the game for the fourth time in five games. The score was his eight of the season. Just 21 seconds later, Ryan Kujawinski returned the Devils to a one-goal lead. His wrist shot from the slot was assisted by Kevin Rooney for his fourth of the season. The Devils held a 2-1 lead into the third period and carried a record of 20-2-1 when leading after two periods of play.

Darren Archibald scored a shorthanded goal at 4:24 of the third stanza to tie the game at two. He broke around Devils' defenseman Yohann Auvitu to score on Blackwood. His team leading 16th of the year was assisted by Cole Cassels. Jordan Subban fired a one-timer past Blackwood at 13:23 to give the Comets the first lead of the game with his 12th of the year and eighth goal of the season on the power play. Evan McEneny assisted on the goal. The Devils pulled Blackwood in the final minutes for the extra attacker but could not solve Bachman as the Comets cruised to the win.

Bachman stopped 33 shots to advance his record to 12-11-2. Blackwood made 32 saves as his record dropped to 11-8-2.

Utica scored one power play goal on six chances but killed all six penalties.

The Comets are back in action on Wednesday night against the Rochester Americans at the KeyBank Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. The game can be heard on 94.9 KROCK and viewed on AHL Live.

