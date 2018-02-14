Comets Comeback Falls Short in Battle of Rivals

Utica, N.Y. - The Utica Comets fell to the Syracuse Crunch by a score of 3-2 in a shootout. Despite the loss, Utica extended their point streak to 13 games.

Carter Verhaeghe netted the game's first goal two minutes into the game. Mat Bodie and Anthony Cirelli had the assists. Dominik Masin extended the lead to 2-0 five minutes later, firing a wrister past Thatcher Demko. Mitchell Stephens and Mathieu Joseph were credited with the assists.

David Dziurzynski brought the Comets to within one with 7:16 remaining in the second period. Adam Comrie and Cole Cassels tallied the assists.

Patrick Wiercioch tied the game at two 1:19 into the third period. Tony Cameranesi and Wacey Hamilton picked up the assists. Demko and Crunch goaltender Eddie Pasquale remained perfect from that point to send the game to overtime.

Both teams had chances in the extra period, but no one was able to find the net and the game would go to a shootout.

Demko and Pasquale would remain perfect through six rounds of the shootout, but Jamie McBain netted the only goal in the seventh round of the shootout to earn the win.

Demko finished with 30 saves as his record falls to 18-7-6. Pasquale stopped 33 shots. His record improves to 9-5-5. The Comets power play went 0-2, while the penalty kill did not allow a goal in three attempts.

The Comets return to the ice Friday as they host the Binghamton Devils. Puck drop at the Adirondack Bank Center is at 7 p.m. Fans are encouraged to utilize the ticket exchange website, StubHub!. The game can be heard on 94.9 KROCK and viewed on AHL Live.

