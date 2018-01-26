COMETS ANNOUNCE ROSTER MOVES

News Release

Utica, NY - Utica Comets General Manager Ryan Johnson announced today that the club has returned forward Danny Moynihan on loan to the Kalamazoo Wings. In separate transactions, the Comets have released forwards Brady Brassart and Vincent Arseneau from their professional tryout contracts.

Moynihan, 22, has skated in 11 games with the Comets this season. In addition, the Boston, Massachusetts native has appeared in 16 ECHL games with the Wings totaling 15 points (8-7-15). The forward amassed 52 points (22-30-52) in 71 ECHL games last season with the Alaska Aces.

Brassart, 24, has dressed in nine games with the Comets this season. The Vernon, British Columbia native has also skated in 21 games with the Idaho Steelheads this season posting 23 points (11-12-23) and a plus-11 rating. At the time of his PTO signing with the Comets, the forward led the Steelheads in points.

Arseneau, 25, has skated in eight games with the Comets this season registering two points (1-1-2) and 15 penalty minutes. The forward also played in 19 ECHL games this season with the Allen Americans tallying 17 points (11-6-17) and 60 penalty minutes. The Magdalen Islands, Quebec native led the Americans with 11 goals at the time of his PTO signing with the Comets.

