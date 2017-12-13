Comets Announce Roster Moves

December 13, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets
News Release
Utica, NY - Utica Comets General Manager Ryan Johnson announced today that the club has signed forward Brady Brassart and defenseman Cliff Watson to a professional tryout contract. In addition, Brian Ward has been released from his professional tryout contact.
Brassart, 24, has skated in 21 games with the Idaho Steelheads this season posting a team-high 23 points (11-12-23) and a plus-11 rating. The Vernon, British Columbia native has skated in 120 career AHL games with the Iowa Wild registering 29 points (13-16-29) and 38 penalty minutes.
Watson, 23, has appeared in 21 games with the Utah Grizzles collecting 14 points (6-8-14) to lead all Grizzles\' defensemen. The Appleton, Wisconsin native is playing in his first professional season out of Michigan Tech where he amassed 42 points (8-34-42) and 172 penalty minutes in 162 career NCAA games. Watson was drafted by the San Jose Sharks in the sixth round, 168th overall, at the 2012 NHL Entry Draft.
Ward, 25, dressed in one game with the Comets in Saturday\'s 2-1 shootout win against the Bridgeport Sound Tigers. The Haverhill, Massachusetts native returns to the Adirondack Thunder were he has skated in 17 games this season posting 11 points (5-6-11) and 23 penalty minutes. Last season, the forward appeared in 49 games with the Thunder recording 49 points (27-22-49) and 65 penalty minutes.
