Comets 2, Sound Tigers 1 (SO)

News Release

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Sound Tigers (12-7-1-1), proud AHL affiliate of the New York Islanders, fell to the Utica Comets (10-9-1-1) in a shootout on, 2-1, at Webster Bank Arena.

Tanner Fritz continued his stellar play and recorded his third goal and seventh point in the last two games, helping Bridgeport earn a point for the eighth consecutive contest (6-0-1-1). It's the first time the club has collected points in eight straight games since Jan. 15 through Feb. 3 of last season.

In addition, Sebastian Aho contributed an assist and extended his point streak to a career-high six games. Between the pipes, Kristers Gudlevskis (4-3-2) stopped 21 of 22 shots on Star Wars Night.

BOX SCORE: After a scoreless opening period, the Sound Tigers found the back of the net first in the final minute of the second courtesy of Fritz. The third-year forward received a pass from Stephen Gionta and raced ahead on a 2-on-1 rush alongside Aho. Fritz passed the puck to Aho, who immediately sent it back to Fritz, for a beautiful one-timer that he forced off the right leg of goaltender Thatcher Demko and in at 19:27.

Bridgeport remained on top 1-0 as the final minute of regulation arrived. However, the Comets evened the score in the final 18 seconds after pulling Demko for the extra attacker. Joseph LaBate was rewarded when he fired in a wrist shot from between the circles that trickled over the goal line, between the legs of Gudlevskis. The Sound Tigers headed to overtime for the fourth consecutive game, but couldn't earn the winner in the five-minute session. The Comets had a late opportunity with a power play in the final 60 seconds, but Bridgeport's penalty kill stood strong and forced a shootout.

Fritz and Utica's Reid Boucher each scored in the second round of the shootout but it was Michael Carcone's fifth-round goal that sealed the win for the visitors. The Sound Tigers finished the game 0-for-6 on the power play and 6-for-6 on the penalty kill. Bridgeport outshot Utica 33-22 and Demko (8-5-2) made 32 saves.

The evening also included a pair of fights in the middle frame. Ross Johnston squared off with Mackenze Stewart at the 2:15 mark, before Seth Helgeson dropped the gloves with LaBate just after the horn sounded.

