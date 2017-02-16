Comets & Boilermaker Join Forcesr

February 16, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release





Utica, NY - The Utica Comets, in partnership with the Boilermaker Road Race and the Save of the Day Foundation, are proud to announce the first ever Sneaks 'N Skates Sports Equipment Drive. The drive will take place during the Comets' upcoming three-game weekend, from March 3 to March 5. Participants are encouraged to drop off their lightly used sports equipment at the EJA moving truck located across from the Labatt Blue Entrance before puck drop on any of the designated gamedays.

The event marks a partnership between the city's two major sports entities, seeking to capitalize on their visibility to ensure that access to equipment is not a barrier to competition for any of the city's youth.

"This city has an incredible track record of supporting charitable causes," said Boilermaker President, Tim Reed. "We are confident that our community will embrace this as another opportunity to showcase generosity and compassion."

"We think everyone should have a chance to play," Comets President Robert Esche commented. "What if the next NHL superstar is right here in our backyard but they never have the chance to skate because they can't get the equipment? If this event creates an opportunity for just one athlete, it will be a huge success."

