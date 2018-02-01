COMEBACKS FALL SHORT IN TULSA

News Release

Tulsa, OK - Wichita battled back from a three-goal deficit, but came up short in a 6-3 loss at the BOK Center.

Nick Latta, Mark MacMillan and Kyle Platzer found the back of the net for the Thunder while Kevin Dufour added a pair of assists.

Tulsa's Dan DeSalvo got things started with three minutes to go in the first. He caught a pass at the left circle and beat Shane Starrett to the glove side to make it 1-0. The Thunder outshot the Oilers in the first 15-6, but couldn't get one past Devin Williams in the opening frame.

Platzer tied the game just a minute into the second. Dufour found him all alone in the slot and he slid it through Williams' legs for his seventh of the season. Tulsa answered 33 seconds later as Dylan Hubbs redirected a shot from Tommy Vannelli to give the Oilers a 2-1 lead. Charlie Sampair scored his first of three at 9:37, cutting through the slot and beat Starrett to make it 3-1. DeSalvo added his second at 10:33 to extend the Tulsa lead to 4-1. Starrett was pulled and Nick Ellis came into the game.

Wichita got back into the contest, scoring two in the third. Nick Latta connected on his second of the year with a one-timer at 2:37 to cut the lead to 4-2. MacMillan made it 4-3 at 10:48, firing a shot from along the goal line past Williams. Sampair put the game out of reach with two unanswered goals to close the scoring. He recorded his second at 16:22 to make it 5-3. His third came came at 19:43 into an empty net to make it 6-3.

Dufour has six points (2g, 4a) in two games against the Oilers. MacMillan netted his team-leading 16th of the season and has four points in his last three games (2g, 2a). Platzer has points in three-straight (2g, 2a).

Wichita went 0-for-1 on the power play. Tulsa was 1-for-4 on the man advantage.

The Thunder returns home on Friday night to host the Oilers at 7:05 p.m.

