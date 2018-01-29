Comeback Lands Short, RiverKings Fall 5-4

News Release

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - Despite recovering from a two-goal deficit early in the first period, the RiverKings couldn't topple the Ice Bears and fell 5-4 in Knoxville.

The Ice Bears took the 2-0 lead just past the five-minute mark of the first period and looked to be in total control of the game. The RiverKings got back in the game 43 seconds later when Shane Bennett recovered his own rebound in the slot and fired it off the crossbar and straight down to cut the lead in half, 2-1. Koba Jass, who received and assist credit on Bennett's goal earlier in the period helped the RiverKings tie the game up late in the first. Streaking into the zone on a shorthanded 2-on-1, Jass faked a pass to Devin Manth and cut to the slot where he ripped a shot past Ice Bears' goaltender Troy Davenport leveling the score at 2-2. Just when it looked like things would be tied going into the first intermission, Knoxville notched their third goal of the night with only 1:06 left on the clock, deflating the RiverKings sails and regaining the 3-2 lead.

Coming out of the intermission, Knoxville struck for the fourth time in the game when Marcus Ortiz netted a goal 4:11 into the period. After surrendering the fourth goal of the night, Tyler Green got the hook in favor of Jared Rutledge who played the remainder of the game. The goalie swap jolted the RiverKings to life as they tallied the next goal when Ryan Marcuz feathered a pass to Brantley Sherwood directly in front of Davenport with Sherwood hitting the net and helping the RiverKings climb back into the game, 4-3. With the RiverKings buzzing, they would give up a power-play goal to Knoxville and headed to the locker room for the second intermission trailing, 5-3.

Making things interesting in the final frame, Brantley Sherwood knocked in his second goal of the night to pull the RiverKings within one, 5-4, but time would run out on the comeback and the RiverKings dropped their second game of the weekend to Knoxville.

The RiverKings will play the Macon Mayhem for back-to-back games on Friday and Saturday of next week before returning to Planters Bank Ice at Landers Center on Tuesday, 2/6, for the second Face Off Field Trip of the season.

