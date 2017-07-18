Comeback Falls Short in Finale

News Release

Jackson, Tenn. - The Generals rallied with a pair of runs in the ninth inning, but fell to Montgomery 8-7 in Monday's series finale at The Ballpark at Jackson. Down by three going into the final half-inning, Jackson scored twice with two outs before Montgomery ended it after more than three and a half hours.

Jackson (12-13, 49-46) trailed by three runs two separate times Monday night. After initially overcoming a 4-1 deficit, the Generals tried to come back from down 8-5 in the final frame. With two outs and Victor Reyes aboard, Kelly Dugan reached on catcher's interference to keep the game alive. Jamie Westbrook drove Reyes home with a single to right before Stewart Ijames brought Dugan home to make it a one-run game.

That was as close as the Generals would get. Montgomery's Kyle Winkler (S, 11) got Travis Denker to fly out to deep right, ending the game with the tying and winning runs on base.

Montgomery (14-11, 51-44) scored in seven of nine innings en route to the win. The Biscuits scored in each of the first four innings, going up 4-1 in the process. Joe McCarthy led the way for the visitors, going 3-for-4 with a double, a home run, two RBI and three runs scored on the night.

Down three the first time, the Generals rallied to take the lead in the bottom of the fifth. Reyes led off with a double and came home on an RBI single by Domingo Leyba. A pair of walks would knock Montgomery starter Hunter Adkins out of the game. With the bases loaded and two outs, Travis Denker ripped a three-run double off the fence in center to give Jackson a 5-4 lead. Denker finished the game with two hits and those three runs batted in.

The Biscuits immediately tied the game back up in the sixth on an RBI double by Cade Gotta. It was Gotta who came through again in the eighth. Drew Muren (2-2, 5.63) walked two and a wild pitch put both men in scoring position. Gotta chopped a single past the drawn-in infield to put Montgomery up. Justin Williams followed with an RBI single to left, making it 7-5.

An unearned run in the top of the ninth inning wound up the difference. With runners on the corners, Michael Russell stole second and a Kevin Medrano error allowed the ball to get into the outfield. Nick Ciuffo scored the run that put Montgomery on top 8-5. Jordan Harrison (3-3, 3.46) pitched a scoreless inning in relief to earn the victory.

Going into an off day for the first time in three weeks, the Generals are 12-13 in the Second Half and 49-46 overall. The team is seven games back of Chattanooga in the standings, but only 2.5 games behind Tennessee for a potential Wild Card spot.

The Generals go on the road for five games in Montgomery starting on Wednesday. Taylor Clarke (8-5, 2.68) starts the opener for Jackson against Birmingham's Jordan Stephens (1-2, 1.48). First pitch from Regions Field is set for 7:05 pm CT, and fans can catch all the action starting at 6:50 pm CT on Willie 94 FM & 1390 AM.

After the road swing, Jackson returns home for a ten-game homestand against Mobile and division-rival Tennessee July 25. Saturday, July 29 is Shark Week Night presented by the Jackson Energy Authority! In addition to Postgame Fireworks, the Generals will wear special shark-themed jerseys that will be auctioned off with proceeds going to JACOA! With WBBJ, the team will also be giving away umbrellas to honor Gary Pickens for the first 500 families! One lucky fan will go home with a vacation!

Jackson Generals Skills Camp is July 27 and 28! Sign campers up now for a chance to work with the Generals along with much more! The homestand also includes a pair of Thrifty Thursdays and a Leaders Credit Union Food Truck Friday! The Generals will play as the Hub City Hippos July 28!

