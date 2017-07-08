Comeback Falls Short as BKLYN Falls to Staten Island

News Release

Brooklyn, NY- July 7, 2017 - Ricardo Cespedes has provided a much-needed spark since joining the Brooklyn Cyclones. Recording four hits in his first two games, Cespedes was excited to get to MCU Park and showcase his swagger and pop in front of the Cyclone faithful.

In the bottom of the sixth with two on and two out, Cespedes flicked his wrists, drove a ball into center field and cut the Yankee lead to one. Halfway down the line, Cespedes turned to his teammates, slapped his chest and roared. Once he stepped on first base, he pointed at the dugout and clapped his hands. Welcome to Brooklyn.

Unfortunately, the late push wasn't enough as Brooklyn fell to the Staten Island Yankees, 4-3, on Friday night. MCU Park has not been kind to the 2017 Brooklyn Cyclones. The team is now 1-7 playing on Surf Avenue and 0-2 against the rival Yankees.

"I think the guys came out a little flat today," Cyclones head coach Edgardo Alfonzo said. "It doesn't matter how much we talk, but we have to put in the effort."

Two shallow doubles in the top of the first gave the Yankees an early 1-0 lead. An RBI ground out and an RBI double ballooned the Yankee lead to three. A sacrifice fly in the fourth made it 4-0.

Marty Anderson shone in his first appearance as a Cyclone. He faced 13 batters and struck out 10 - a new season-high for a Brooklyn pitcher. His last seven After flying in on Tuesday, Anderson breathed new life into a much needed Cyclone bullpen that was among the worst in the league.

For the second straight game a Cyclone was ejected, as Jose Miguel Medina was tossed by home-plate umpire Chad Dixon for arguing balls and strikes. However, the Cyclones rallied an inning later.

The comeback started with a Franklin Correa single. Matt Winaker walked, Cecilio Aybar got hit by a pitch, and Quinn Brodey recorded an RBI single. Then Cespedes provided the big hit.

Brooklyn had multiple chances to the tie the game in the bottom of the seventh. Carl Stajduhar walked and advanced on a throwing error by the pitcher to get to second base with two outs. However, Leon Byrd was unable to capitalize.

The stage was set in the bottom of the eighth. With Winaker on second with two outs, Cespedes came to the plate with a chance to tie the game. Again he flicked his wrist, again the ball went up the middle but this time the second baseman was there and threw him out.

In the ninth inning, the Cyclones failed to scrape one more run and lost for the 13th time in 15 games. The team travels to Staten Island tomorrow for a double-header. On Sunday, the team returns to MCU Park for the series finale on Sunday Funday.

