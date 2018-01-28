Comanche\\"s Career Night Not Enough against Fort Wayne

News Release

Southaven, Miss. - The Memphis Hustle lost the first of its three-game home stand via a 118-112 decision against the Fort Wayne Mad Ants Saturday at Landers Center. The Mad Ants held their largest lead of 25 at the end of the third quarter before Memphis took the final frame 44-25 to cut the deficit.

Fort Wayne took control of the game with a blistering second quarter, scoring 40 points and shooting 16-of-24 (.667) from the field to gain a 16-point advantage at halftime. The Hustle shot just 3-of-16 (.188) from three-point range for the game, just 0.6 percent shy of a season-low for three-point percentage.

Chance Comanche tied a Hustle record with 33 points on 15-of-16 shooting. Comanche's shooting percentage (.938) is an NBA G League high for a minimum of 10 attempts in a game this season. His 15 made field goals are also the most by a Hustle player this season. Additionally, two-way guard Kobi Simmons notched career highs of 32 points and eight assists while knocking down a Hustle record 13 free throw attempts. Durand Scott chipped in 16 points on 7-of-11 shooting to go with eight rebounds. The trio of Comanche, Scott and Simmons scored 81 of Memphis' 112 points.

DeQuan Jones led the Mad Ant attack, which featured seven players in double figures, with 25 points on 11-of-17 shooting. Jarrod Uthoff had 13 of his 17 points in the second half. Trey McKinney-Jones scored 10 of his 14 points in the first half. Walter Lemon Jr. (13 points), Jamil Wilson (12 points), C.J. Fair (11 points) and Stephan Hicks (10 points) also reached double figures.

The Hustle continue its three-game home stand as the team hosts Financial Literacy Education Day presented by Renasant Bank on Monday, January 29. Tip-off between the Hustle and Texas Legends is at 10:30 a.m.

