Columbus Crew SC's Harrison Afful and Jonathan Mensah Receive international call-ups

January 3, 2017 - Major League Soccer (MLS) - Columbus Crew SC News Release





COLUMBUS - Columbus Crew SC today announced that two of its players have received international call-ups from the Ghana Football Association: Harrison Afful and Jonathan Mensah. The two defenders are set to join Ghana ahead of the 2018 Africa Cup of Nations, to take place in Gabon beginning January 14. Between the two of them, Afful and Mensah have a combined 116 appearances for Ghana.

Ghana qualified to be one of 16 participants for the tournament after winning 2017 Africa Cup of Nations Qualification Group H, ahead of Mozambique, Rwanda, and Mauritius. The Black Stars are in Group D with Mali, Egypt, and Uganda, and will open up the tournament against Uganda in Port-Gentil (January 17). This will be the 31st edition of the tournament and the winner of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations will qualify for the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup in Russia. Last tournament, Ghana was one of the two finalists, eventually losing via penalty kicks to Ivory Coast after a hotly contested 120 minutes of play.

Afful has earned 65 caps for Ghana, with his last cap coming in a 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifying match against Egypt on November 13, 2016. He was a member of the Ghana National Team during last three editions of the Africa Cup of Nations, playing every minute of the 2013 and 2015 editions . Mensah has represented the Black Stars on 51 occasions, with his last match also coming against Egypt on November 13, 2016. He was a member of the Ghana squad during the last two editions of the Africa Cup of Nations, and he played every minute of every match during the 2015 edition of the tournament.

Under Sporting Director and Head Coach Gregg Berhalter, the 2017 MLS Preseason begins on Monday, January 23, 2017 after entrance physicals and testing. From there, the club departs to Sao Paulo, Brazil for its first preseason camp. Crew SC is slated to remain in Brazil through February 9 before returning to Columbus. The team will be in Central Ohio at SuperKick in Powell from February 8 - February 12 for the second camp of preseason. Following the time in Ohio, the club travels to Charleston, South Carolina to participate in the 2017 Carolina Challenge Cup. More information on Season Ticket Memberships for the 2017 season at MAPFRE Stadium is available at columbuscrewsc.com .

NOTE TO MEMBERS OF THE MEDIA COVERING COLUMBUS CREW SC

When discussing the organization and the team, please reference the club as "Columbus Crew SC" on first reference as "Crew SC" is an appropriate secondary reference. Both references are singular subjects, while the tertiary reference "Black & Gold," with the ampersand, is plural. Please note: we no longer use "Columbus Crew" or "The Crew" in our terminology of the club and "The Crew SC" is also not applicable. Our home venue is now known as MAPFRE Stadium and MAPFRE must be in all caps. (MAPFRE Stadium is pronounced "MAH-fray Stadium"). The club's training facility is now known as the EAS Training Center at Obetz. If you have brand terminology or badge questions - or need the updated badge and wordmark for your archives - please reach out to a member of Crew SC Communications.

Website: ColumbusCrewSC.com | Twitter: @ColumbusCrewSC | Instagram: @ColumbusCrewSC | Hashtag: #CrewSC | Facebook.com/columbuscrewsc | Snapchat: ColumbusCrewSC | Google+: +columbuscrewsc | Stadium: MAPFRE Stadium | Training Facility: EAS Training Center at Obetz

ABOUT COLUMBUS CREW SC

Columbus Crew SC (Soccer Club) is the first club in Major League Soccer and in 2015, Crew SC was crowned MLS Eastern Conference Champions in the organization's 20th season. Owned and operated by Precourt Sports Ventures (PSV), it won its first MLS Cup championship in 2008 and also won the 2002 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup as well as MLS Supporters' Shield titles in 2004, 2008 and 2009. The 201 7 campaign is the Black & Gold's 1 9th season at historic MAPFRE Stadium -- the first soccer-specific stadium in the United States - where the club set single-season sellout records and hosted the 2015 MLS Cup. The club was purchased by PSV on July 29, 2013 as part of the privately held investment and management firm's sports and entertainment business enterprise.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





Major League Soccer Stories from January 3, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.