News Release

MATCH PREVIEW: COLUMBUS CREW SC TRAVELS TO YANKEE STADIUM TOMORROW TO TAKE ON NEW YORK CITY FC IN SECOND LEG OF AUDI 2017 MLS CUP PLAYOFFS EASTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS

Winner of two-legged series on aggregate score moves onto the Audi 2017 MLS Cup Playoffs Eastern Conference Championship;

Black & Gold currently have a three-goal lead on aggregate score

Contact: Tim Miller, 614-447-4176 or Carlos Mojica, 614-447-4203

COLUMBUS - Columbus Crew SC travels to take on New York City FC at Yankee Stadium tomorrow, Sunday, November 5 in the Second Leg of the Audi 2017 MLS Cup Playoffs Eastern Conference Semifinals. The contest kicks-off at 5:00 p.m. ET and is set to be televised nationally on ESPN with Adrian Healey (play-by-play), Taylor Twellman (analyst) and Julie Stewart -Binks (sideline) on the call. Tomorrow's match also airs locally on the radio on CD102.5 FM in English, with Neil Sika and Dwight Burgess on the call. La Mega 103.1 FM has the match airing in Spanish, with Juan Valladares behind the microphone. The Spanish radio calls are also set to be streamed in Spanish on the LaMega1 App and via Tunein Radio as WVKO-FM. The club's official website, ColumbusCrewSC.com, is set to stream the English-language radio broadcast online.

MLS GAME NOTES PACKAGE: Columbus heads into the Second Leg of the Eastern Conference Semifinals with a three-goal lead on aggregate score (4-1). Should the Black & Gold win on aggregate score over the two legs of the series, they would advance to the Audi 2017 MLS Cup Playoffs Eastern Conference Championship. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, a three-goal lead after the First Leg has never been overturned in the history of the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

The Black & Gold look to continue their 12-match unbeaten streak across all competitions when they face New York City FC for the second time in six days. During Tuesday's First Leg of the Audi 2017 MLS Cup Playoffs Eastern Conference Semifinals, Crew SC defeated NYCFC 4-1 at MAPFRE Stadium with goals by Ola Kamara, Artur, Justin Meram and Harrison Afful. Federico Higuain registered two assists, setting a new Audi MLS Cup Playoffs single-match career-high in assists. Notably, Tuesday's match marked Higuain's fourth assist in the Black & Gold's last two matches against NYCFC, as Higuain also registered two assists during Crew SC's regular-season finale, a 2-2 draw against NYCFC at Citi Field (October 22). Additionally, Higuain has registered nine assists over Columbus' last six matches across all competitions, dating back to a three-assist performance during a 3-2 home victory over the New York Red Bulls on September 23.

Tuesday's match saw Ola Kamara score his first MLS Cup Playoffs goal and his 19th goal of the year across all competitions. Kamara had previously scored 18 goals during the 2017 MLS regular season, setting a new MLS career-high. Kamara has scored three goals in Crew SC's last four matches dating back to a regular-season road match against Orlando City on October 15 in which he scored the game-winning goal. Another Black & Gold player who has been pivotal in Crew SC's attack is midfielder Pedro Santos. Santos has created seven goal-scoring chances since the beginning of the Audi 2017 MLS Cup Playoffs, more than any other player through the First Leg of the Conference Semifinals.

Columbus Crew SC at New York City FC

Audi 2017 MLS Cup Playoffs Eastern Conference Semifinals, Second Leg

Sunday, November 5 - 5:00 p.m. ET - Yankee Stadium (Bronx, New York)

National Television: ESPN (Coverage begins at 5:00 p.m. ET)

International Television: Abu Dhabi (Middle East and North Africa), BeIN Sports (Asia, Australia), DSports/ATR (India), EuroSport (Pan Europe), FOX Sports Africa (Sub-Saharan Africa), Fuji TV (Japan), Sky Sports (United Kingdom), Sportscast (Taiwan) and StarHub (Singapore)

Crew SC Radio: CD102.5 FM (English); La Mega 103.1 FM (Spanish), Spanish radio broadcast also simulcast on LaMega1 App and via TuneIn Radio as WVKO-FM, English radio broadcast also simulcast on ColumbusCrewSC.com

COLUMBUS CREW SC HD VIDEO PREVIEW SOUNDBYTES

Soundbytes available this week: Sporting Director and Head Coach Gregg Berhalter as well as defender Harrison Afful and midfielder Pedro Santos - http://bit.ly/2017MLSoundbytes (no password needed to open/download files). Crew SC video is HD and broadcast quality. Please alert a member of Crew SC Communications if you would like specific videos or interviews ahead of each game. Usage of videos must also give video courtesy to MLSsoccer.com .

NOTE TO MEMBERS OF THE MEDIA COVERING COLUMBUS CREW SC

When discussing the organization and the team, please reference the club as "Columbus Crew SC" on first reference as "Crew SC" is an appropriate secondary reference. Both references are singular subjects, while the tertiary reference "Black & Gold," with the ampersand, is plural. Please note: we no longer use "Columbus Crew" or "The Crew" in our terminology of the club and "The Crew SC" is also not applicable. Our home venue is now known as MAPFRE Stadium and MAPFRE must be in all caps. (MAPFRE Stadium is pronounced "MAH-fray Stadium"). The club's training facility is now known as the EAS Training Center at Obetz. If you have brand terminology or badge questions - or need the updated badge and wordmark for your archives - please reach out to a member of Crew SC Communications.

