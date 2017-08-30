Columbus Crew SC Transfers Defender Nico Naess to Netherlands

News Release

COLUMBUS - Columbus Crew SC announced today that it has transferred defender Nico Naess to SC Heerenveen of the Netherlands' Eredivisie. Per club policy, additional details of the deal were not disclosed. Naess, 24, made 31 appearances (30 starts) and registered two assists for the Black & Gold in regular-season action after joining the club in July of 2016.

"Nico is a talented young player with a great character and a bright future. We are happy to reach an agreement with SC Heerenveen that benefits both Nico and our club," said Sporting Director and Head Coach Gregg Berhalter. "As a club, we take pride in developing the international and professional careers of players on our roster. Nico worked hard for this opportunity and we wish him well in the next step in his career."

Naess became a member of Crew SC on July 21, 2016, making his MLS debut as a starter in a home match against New York City FC on August 13. He finished the 2016 regular season with 13 appearances (all starts) and two assists. In 2017, Naess made 18 regular-season appearances (17 starts). Prior to Crew SC, Naess was with Stabaek in the topflight Norwegian Tippeligaen where he made 74 topflight Tippeligaen appearances since his professional debut in 2012 also played in two Europa League qualification matches. The defender began his professional career with Norwegian topflight side V=E5lerenga in 2012, where he made five appearances as a 19-year-old. He moved to Stabaek to start the 2013 season and immediately helped the team clinch promotion to the Tippeligaen with a second-place finish after making 21 appearances (12 starts).

