Columbus Crew SC Selects Defender Josh Williams in Stage Two Of MLS'S 2016 Re-Entry Draft

COLUMBUS - Columbus Crew SC today announced that the club selected defender and former player Josh Williams with the third pick in Stage Two of Major League Soccer's 2016 Re-Entry Draft, held today via conference call. Following the selection, per rules of Stage Two, the club now will offer Williams a genuine offer. Williams, an Ohio native, is a seven-year MLS veteran and has made 103 regular season appearances in the League.

Williams previously played for Crew SC from 2010-2014 after signing with the club on September 15, 2010. During his time with the Black & Gold, Williams made 76 appearances and 68 starts, scoring four goals and providing four assists. His time with Crew SC included appearances in the 2010-2011 CONCACAF Champions League, where he made three appearances including two starts.

The defender later made five appearances for New York City in the first half of 2015 before joining Toronto FC on July 31, 2015. In all, Williams made 28 appearances and 23 starts for Toronto. An experienced player, he made his 100th MLS regular season appearance on August 4, 2016 against Real Salt Lake. During the 2016 season, he helped Toronto capture its first Eastern Conference Championship.

Under Sporting Director and Head Coach Gregg Berhalter, the 2017 MLS Preseason begins on Monday, January 23, 2016 after entrance physicals and testing. From there, the club departs to Sao Paulo, Brazil for its first preseason camp. Crew SC is slated to remain in Brazil through February 9 before returning to Columbus. The team will be in Central Ohio at SuperKick in Powell from February 8 - February 12 for the second camp of preseason. Following the time in Ohio, the club travels to Charleston, South Carolina to participate in the 2017 Carolina Challenge Cup. More information on Season Ticket Memberships for the 2017 season at MAPFRE Stadium is available at columbuscrewsc.com.

