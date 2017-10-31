Columbus Crew SC Faces New York City FC at MAPFRE

News Release

COLUMBUS - Columbus Crew SC takes on New York City FC at MAPFRE Stadium tonight, Tuesday, October 31 in the First Leg of Audi 2017 MLS Cup Playoffs Eastern Conference Semifinals. The contest kicks-off at 8:00 p.m. ET and is set to be televised nationally on ESPN with Adrian Healey (play-by-play), Taylor Twellman (analyst) and Julie Stewart -Binks (sideline) on the call. Tonight's match also airs locally on the radio on CD102.5 FM in English, with Neil Sika and Dwight Burgess on the call. La Mega 103.1 FM has the match airing in Spanish, with Juan Valladares behind the microphone. The Spanish radio calls are also set to be streamed in Spanish on the LaMega1 App and via Tunein Radio as WVKO-FM. The club's official website, ColumbusCrewSC.com, is set to stream the English-language radio broadcast online.

Crew SC finished the 2017 MLS regular season with the second-highest number of points in club history (54 points), second only to the 2008 MLS Cup and Supporters' Shield-winning side (57 points). Along the way, Columbus registered 16 regular-season wins, the third-most in club history behind the 1999 (19 wins) and the 2008 (17 wins) campaigns. The Black & Gold are on an 11-match unbeaten across all competitions, dating back to a 3-1 home victory over the Chicago Fire on August 12 .

Columbus advanc ed by way of a penalty-kick shootout by a 3-1 score against Atlanta United FC on Thursday, October 26. Crew SC earned a shutout against Atlanta United, with Zack Steffen making eight saves in 120 minutes of play and stopping two penalty kicks in the penalty-kick shootout. Federico Higuain, Niko Hansen and Adam Jahn all scored in the penalty-kick shootout for the Black & Gold, helping the club move on to the Audi 2017 MLS Cup Playoffs Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Tonight's match marks the first postseason match between Crew SC and New York City FC. The Black & Gold's last regular-season meeting against New York City FC took place on Sunday, October 22 at Citi Field. The two sides played to a 2-2 draw, with forward Ola Kamara and defender Josh Williams scoring for Crew SC. Both goals were assisted by midfielder Federico Higuain, who finished the MLS regular season with 14 assists, the third-most assists in a single regular-season in club history behind only Guillermo Barros-Schelotto (19) and John Wilmar Perez (15).

Columbus Crew SC vs. New York City FC

Audi 2017 MLS Cup Playoffs Eastern Conference Semifinals, First Leg

Tuesday, October 31 - 8:00 p.m. ET - MAPFRE Stadium (Columbus, Ohio)

National Television: ESPN (Coverage begins at 8:00 p.m. ET)

International Television: Abu Dhabi (Middle East and North Africa), BeIN Sports (Asia, Australia), DSports/ATR (India), EuroSport (Pan Europe), FOX Sports Africa (Sub-Saharan Africa), Fuji TV (Japan), Sky Sports (United Kingdom), Sportscast (Taiwan) and StarHub (Singapore)

Crew SC Radio: CD102.5 FM (English); La Mega 103.1 FM (Spanish), Spanish radio broadcast also simulcast on LaMega1 App and via TuneIn Radio as WVKO-FM, English radio broadcast also simulcast on ColumbusCrewSC.com

