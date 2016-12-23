Columbus Crew SC Acquires Defender Jukka Raitala

COLUMBUS - Columbus Crew SC today announced that it has acquired defender Jukka Raitala (pronounced: YOU-kuh Rah-ee-TA-la) as a Discovery Signing. An outside back and a native of Finland, Raitala joins Crew SC after having last played for Sogndal IL in the Norwegian topflight. Overall, the 28-year-old brings 10 years of European club experience as well as senior international experience with the Finland National Team. Raitala will be added to the Black & Gold roster following receipt of his International Transfer Certificate and P-1 Visa and will occupy an international roster spot.

Raitala has played a total of 263 professional matches across all competitions throughout his time in Europe, bringing experience in Germany's Bundesliga, Spain's La Liga, the Eredivisie in Netherlands, as well as topflight time in Norway's Eliteserien, the Superliga in Denmark and Finland's Veiikkausliga. Internationally, Raitala has earned 36 senior National Team caps for Finland.

"Jukka joins Columbus Crew SC as a talented defender with significant experience across European topflight clubs and with the Finland National Team," said Sporting Director and Head Coach Gregg Berhalter. "We are pleased to welcome Jukka to Columbus and look forward to integrating him into our system for the 2017 campaign."

During the 2016 season, he played for Sogndal IL in the Norwegian First Division, where he made 28 appearances, all starts, scoring one goal and providing five assists. Prior to joining Sogndal IL, Raitala made appearances for seven other clubs across Europe, including HJK Helsinki, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, SC Paderborn 07, Osasuna, SC Heerenveen, FC Vestsjælland, and Aalborg BK. He began his career in Finland with Klubi-04 Helsinki - HJK Helsinki's reserve team - at the age of 18 before joining the senior squad. During his time with HJK Helsinki, Raitela made 79 appearances en route to winning the Finnish Premier Division (2009), and the Finnish Cup twice (2008, 2009). He also made two appearances in the Second Round of the 2008-2009 Europa League Qualifiers.

Following the 2009 season, Raitala joined Bundesliga side TSG 1899 Hoffenheim on a season-long loan deal. After making 15 starts for the second team, he made his debut for the senior squad on April 14, 2010, against Werder Bremen. On August 31, 2010, he was loaned to SC Paderborn 07 of the Second Division in Germany, where he went on to make 29 starting appearances. Ahead of the 2011-2012 season, Raitala was loaned to Spanish topflight side Osasuna, making his debut as a leftback against Atletico Madrid on August 28, 2011. On February 11, 2012, he started in a 3-2 win against FC Barcelona. In all, he would make 20 appearances for Osasuna, including three appearances in the 2011-2012 Copa del Rey, where his team reached the Round of 16.

Raitala then signed with SC Heerenveen of the Dutch First Division in 2012, where he would go on to make 36 appearances. His time at SC Heerenveen included qualifying for the 2012-2013 Europa League, where he made an appearance against Molde FK. His time in the Eredivisie was followed by a move to the Danish First Division, where he became a regular starter for FC Vestsjælland before joining Aalborg BK.

Raitala's senior National Team debut came on February 4, 2009 in a friendly match for Finland against Japan. In June of 2011, he played in his first UEFA European Championship qualification match against San Marino. Prior to his senior experience, Raitala had also been part of the Finland youth system, representing his country at the U-17, U-19, and U-21 levels. At the U-21 level, he was a member of the Finnish team that qualified for the 2009 UEFA European Under-21 Football Championship. In 2009, he was named the Finland U-21 Player of the Year.

Under Sporting Director and Head Coach Gregg Berhalter, the 2017 MLS Preseason begins on Monday, January 23, 2016 after entrance physicals and testing. From there, the club departs to Sao Paulo, Brazil for its first preseason camp. Crew SC is slated to remain in Brazil through February 9 before returning to Columbus. The team will be in Central Ohio at SuperKick in Powell from February 8 - February 12 for the second camp of preseason. Following the time in Ohio, the club travels to Charleston, South Carolina to participate in the 2017 Carolina Challenge Cup. More information on Season Ticket Memberships for the 2017 season at MAPFRE Stadium is available at columbuscrewsc.com.

TRANSACTION : Columbus Crew SC acquired defender Jukka Raitala as a Discovery Signing on December 23, 2016. He will be added to the Black & Gold roster following receipt of his International Transfer Certificate and P-1 Visa and will occupy an international roster spot.

Name : Jukka Raitala (YOU-kuh Rah-ee-TA-la)

Position : Defender

Height : 5'11"

Weight : 174

Born : September 15, 1988 in Kerava, Finland

Hometown: Helsinki, Finland

Citizenship : Finland

Acquired : Acquired as a Discovery Signing on December 23, 2016. He will be added to the Black & Gold's roster following receipt of his International Transfer Certificate and P-1 Visa and will occupy an international roster spot.

Previous Experience : Sogndal IL (2016), Aalborg BK (2015), FC Vestsjælland (2015), SC Heerenveen (2012-2015), Osasuna (2011-2012), SC Paderborn 07 (2010-2011), TSG 1899 Hoffenheim (2009-2012), HJK Helsinki (2006-2009)

