Columbus Crew SC Acquires 2018 Second Round MLS SuperDraft Pick

Black & Gold send Discovery Priority on defender Greg Garza to Atlanta United in exchange for Atlanta's highest Second Round SuperDraft pick in 2018;

Crew SC could receive General Allocation Money from Atlanta United instead of draft choice should certain terms be met

COLUMBUS - Columbus Crew SC today announced that it has acquired a highest ("best") 2018 Second Round MLS SuperDraft pick from Atlanta United in exchange for the Discovery Priority on defender Greg Garza. Pursuant to the trade agreement, if Garza starts in 12 or more MLS regular-season games in 2017, or if his option for 2018 is exercised following the 2017 season, Crew SC will receive General Allocation Money instead of the SuperDraft pick.

Under Sporting Director and Head Coach Gregg Berhalter, the 2017 MLS Preseason begins on Monday, January 23, 2017 after entrance physicals and testing. From there, the club departs to Sao Paulo, Brazil for its first preseason camp. Crew SC is slated to remain in Brazil through February 9 before returning to Columbus. The team will be in Central Ohio at SuperKick in Powell from February 8 - February 12 for the second camp of preseason. Following the time in Ohio, the club travels to Charleston, South Carolina to participate in the 2017 Carolina Challenge Cup. More information on Season Ticket Memberships for the 2017 season at MAPFRE Stadium is available at columbuscrewsc.com .

TRANSACTION: Columbus Crew SC acquires a 2018 highest (i.e. "best") Second Round MLS SuperDraft pick from Atlanta United in exchange for the Discovery Priority on defender Greg Garza; Columbus Crew SC to receive General Allocation Money instead of the SuperDraft choice if Garza starts in 12 or more MLS regular-season games in 2017, or if his option for 2018 is exercised following the 2017 season.

