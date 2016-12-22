Columbia Fireflies' All-Star Game Logo Revealed

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Columbia Fireflies revealed the 2017 South Atlantic League All-Star Game logo today. The game will be played on June 20, 2017, at Spirit Communications Park. This is the first time the South Atlantic League All-Star Game has come to the Palmetto State's capital since 1992.

2017 All-Star Game Logo

The Fireflies' blue, neon yellow and green signature colors are prominently featured with the Firefly - serving as the centerpiece - breaking through a sharp five-pointed star. The logo was designed by Giovanni Difeterici of Period Three.

"A lot of time and effort was poured into designing the All-Star Game logo, I'm so proud of our brand team's tireless enthusiasm," Fireflies Team President John Katz said. "We are so excited to host the All-Star Game in the Midlands next June and the logo is a perfect symbol that emphasizes what our team has in store for the local community and the rest of the South Atlantic League."

In addition to the game itself, All-Star week will feature a home run derby on Monday, June 19, and a fan fest prior to the All-Star Game the following day.

Recent South Atlantic League All-Star Games have featured Major League superstars such as Bryce Harper, Anthony Rizzo, Madison Bumgarner and Jason Heyward. Other past participants have included Hall of Famers Tom Glavine, Nolan Ryan, Ryne Sandberg and Steve Carlton.

All-Star Game ticket information will be available soon.

