Colton White Reassigned to Binghamton
February 13, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release
Glens Falls, NY - The NHL's New Jersey Devils have reassigned defenseman Colton White from the Adirondack Thunder to the AHL's Binghamton Devils.
White, 20, is currently in his first professional season and has appeared in 30 AHL games this season with Binghamton, where he has collected six points (2-4-6). The London, ONT native has also skated in three ECHL games with the Thunder this season and scored his first professional goal on October 29 in Reading. Prior to beginning his professional career, White was originally drafted by the New Jersey Devils in the fourth round of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft and amassed 93 points (21-72-93) in 256 games played with the OHL's Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds, in addition to a +66 rating.
The Thunder return home on Friday, February 16 as they host the Brampton Beast at Cool Insuring Arena for $1 beer night and a t-shirt giveaway. Visit ECHLThunder.com or call 518-480-3355 x1 to get tickets for Friday's game an all upcoming Thunder home games.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
• Digg this story
• Add to Del.icio.us
Tweet
ECHL Stories from February 13, 2018
- Kulbakov Recalled to AHL - Quad City Mallards
- Hughes, Simonelli Get AHL Calls - South Carolina Stingrays
- Walleye Weekly - Toledo Walleye
- Komet Garrett Thompson ECHL Player of the Week - Fort Wayne Komets
- Fort Wayne's Thompson Named Sher-Wood Hockey/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Wheeling Nailers Weekly Report - Wheeling Nailers
- Greenville and Atlanta Set for Battle in the Upstate - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Rush Swap Forwards with Iowa - Rapid City Rush
- Cyclones Game Notes: vs. Wichita - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Colton White Reassigned to Binghamton - Adirondack Thunder
- Forward J.C. Beaudin Recalled to Rampage - Colorado Eagles
- Komets Championship Hall of Fame Weekend Set - Fort Wayne Komets
- Ouellette Named CCM ECHL Goaltender of the Week - Florida Everblades
- Florida's Ouellette Named CCM/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Admirals Add Former Div. III National Champ Piacentini - Norfolk Admirals
- Danforth Heads Back to Rochester - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Atlanta Trades for Skirving, Signs Two from Macon - Atlanta Gladiators
- Defenseman Anthony Calabrese Acquired from Worcester - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.