Colton White Reassigned to Binghamton

February 13, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release





Glens Falls, NY - The NHL's New Jersey Devils have reassigned defenseman Colton White from the Adirondack Thunder to the AHL's Binghamton Devils.

White, 20, is currently in his first professional season and has appeared in 30 AHL games this season with Binghamton, where he has collected six points (2-4-6). The London, ONT native has also skated in three ECHL games with the Thunder this season and scored his first professional goal on October 29 in Reading. Prior to beginning his professional career, White was originally drafted by the New Jersey Devils in the fourth round of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft and amassed 93 points (21-72-93) in 256 games played with the OHL's Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds, in addition to a +66 rating.

The Thunder return home on Friday, February 16 as they host the Brampton Beast at Cool Insuring Arena for $1 beer night and a t-shirt giveaway. Visit ECHLThunder.com or call 518-480-3355 x1 to get tickets for Friday's game an all upcoming Thunder home games.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





ECHL Stories from February 13, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.