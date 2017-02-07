Colorado's Saunders Named CCM ECHL Goaltender of the Week

February 7, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





PRINCETON, N.J. - Clarke Saunders of the Colorado Eagles is the CCM ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Jan. 30-Feb. 5. It is the second time this season that Saunders has received the weekly honor.

Saunders went 2-0-0 with one shutout, a 0.48 goals-against average and a save percentage of .982 in two appearances against Alaska last week.

The 27-year-old stopped all 24 shots he faced in a 4-0 win on Friday and made 30 saves in a 2-1 shootout win on Saturday.

A native of Brockville, Ontario, Saunders is 18-6-1 in 26 appearances with the Eagles this season. He is tied for fourth in the ECHL in wins while ranking second with a 2.48 goals-against average, fourth with a .918 save percentage and tied for fourth with three shutouts.

Saunders has appeared in 82 career games for Colorado posting an overall record of 54-19-5 with six shutouts, a 2.71 goals-against average and a save percentage of .906.

Prior to turning pro, Saunders played four seasons of collegiate hockey, spending two years at the University of Alabama-Huntsville and two years at the University of North Dakota.

Runners Up: Anthony Peters, Florida (2-0-0, 2.00 GAA, .948 save pct.) and Martin Ouellette, Reading (2-0-0, 2.45 GAA, .923 save pct.).

Also Nominated: Pat Nagle (Fort Wayne), Jake Hildebrand (Indy), Kasimir Kaskisuo (Orlando), Jake Paterson (Toledo) and Kevin Boyle (Utah).

PREVIOUS WINNERS

Oct. 14-16 Jake Hildebrand, Indy Fuel

Oct. 17-23 Brandon Halverson, Greenville Swamp Rabbits

Oct. 24-30 Doug Carr, Wheeling Nailers

Oct. 31-Nov. 6 Jamie Phillips, Tulsa Oilers

Nov. 7-13 Jake Hildebrand, Indy Fuel

Nov. 14-20 Adam Morrison, Rapid City Rush

Nov. 21-27 Kevin Carr, Alaska Aces

Nov. 28-Dec. 4 Riley Gill, Allen Americans

Dec. 5-11 Riley Gill, Allen Americans

Dec. 12-18 Clarke Saunders, Colorado Eagles

Dec. 19-23 Joel Martin, Kalamazoo Wings

Dec. 27-Jan. 1 Jake Paterson, Toledo Walleye

Jan. 2-8 Mark Visentin, Cincinnati Cyclones

Jan. 9-15 Brandon Anderson, Norfolk Admirals

Jan. 16-22 Kent Patterson, Wichita Thunder

Jan. 23-29 Sean Maguire, Wheeling Nailers

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





ECHL Stories from February 7, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.