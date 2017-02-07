Colorado's Saunders Named CCM ECHL Goaltender of the Week
February 7, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
PRINCETON, N.J. - Clarke Saunders of the Colorado Eagles is the CCM ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Jan. 30-Feb. 5. It is the second time this season that Saunders has received the weekly honor.
Saunders went 2-0-0 with one shutout, a 0.48 goals-against average and a save percentage of .982 in two appearances against Alaska last week.
The 27-year-old stopped all 24 shots he faced in a 4-0 win on Friday and made 30 saves in a 2-1 shootout win on Saturday.
A native of Brockville, Ontario, Saunders is 18-6-1 in 26 appearances with the Eagles this season. He is tied for fourth in the ECHL in wins while ranking second with a 2.48 goals-against average, fourth with a .918 save percentage and tied for fourth with three shutouts.
Saunders has appeared in 82 career games for Colorado posting an overall record of 54-19-5 with six shutouts, a 2.71 goals-against average and a save percentage of .906.
Prior to turning pro, Saunders played four seasons of collegiate hockey, spending two years at the University of Alabama-Huntsville and two years at the University of North Dakota.
Runners Up: Anthony Peters, Florida (2-0-0, 2.00 GAA, .948 save pct.) and Martin Ouellette, Reading (2-0-0, 2.45 GAA, .923 save pct.).
Also Nominated: Pat Nagle (Fort Wayne), Jake Hildebrand (Indy), Kasimir Kaskisuo (Orlando), Jake Paterson (Toledo) and Kevin Boyle (Utah).
PREVIOUS WINNERS
Oct. 14-16 Jake Hildebrand, Indy Fuel
Oct. 17-23 Brandon Halverson, Greenville Swamp Rabbits
Oct. 24-30 Doug Carr, Wheeling Nailers
Oct. 31-Nov. 6 Jamie Phillips, Tulsa Oilers
Nov. 7-13 Jake Hildebrand, Indy Fuel
Nov. 14-20 Adam Morrison, Rapid City Rush
Nov. 21-27 Kevin Carr, Alaska Aces
Nov. 28-Dec. 4 Riley Gill, Allen Americans
Dec. 5-11 Riley Gill, Allen Americans
Dec. 12-18 Clarke Saunders, Colorado Eagles
Dec. 19-23 Joel Martin, Kalamazoo Wings
Dec. 27-Jan. 1 Jake Paterson, Toledo Walleye
Jan. 2-8 Mark Visentin, Cincinnati Cyclones
Jan. 9-15 Brandon Anderson, Norfolk Admirals
Jan. 16-22 Kent Patterson, Wichita Thunder
Jan. 23-29 Sean Maguire, Wheeling Nailers
