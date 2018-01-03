Colorado\\"s Joly named Sher-Wood Hockey ECHL Player of the Week

January 3, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL)
News Release
PRINCETON, N.J. - Michael Joly of the Colorado Eagles is the Sher-Wood Hockey ECHL Player of the Week for Dec. 27-31.
Joly scored four goals - including two game-winners, added three assists and was a +4 as the Eagles swept a two-game series at Rapid City last week.
The 22-year-old tallied four points (2g-2a) in a 6-4 win on Friday and followed that up with two goals and an assist in a 4-3 victory on Saturday.
A native of Gatineau, Quebec, Joly leads the ECHL with 24 goals and is tied for second with 38 points in 27 games with the Eagles this season. He has also seen action in two games with San Antonio of the American Hockey League.
Joly has recorded 78 points (47g-31) in 56 career ECHL games with Colorado and Greenville while adding 12 points (6g-6a) in 30 career AHL games with San Antonio and Hartford.
Prior to turning pro, Joly notched 236 points (128g-108a) in 219 career games with Rimouski and Cape Breton of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.
On behalf of Michael Joly, a case of pucks will be donated to a Colorado youth hockey organization by Sher-Wood Hockey, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Sher-Wood Hockey has donated more than 37,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.
Runners Up: Shawn Szydlowski, Fort Wayne (3 gp, 4g, 2a, 6 pts.), and Brodie Dupont, Norfolk (2 gp, 2g, 4a, 6 pts.).
Also Nominated: Troy Bourke (Adirondack), Stephen MacAulay (Florida), Steven McParland (Idaho), Darian Dziurinski (Indy), Eric Freschi (Kansas City), Joshua Winquist (Orlando), Michael Huntebrinker (Reading), Steven Whitney (South Carolina), Ryan Obuchowski (Toledo), Chris Leibinger (Utah), Hunter Fejes (Wheeling) and Kevin Dufour (Wichita).
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board
ECHL Stories from January 3, 2018
- ECHL Board of Governors Approves Sale of Greenville Swamp Rabbits - ECHL
- Monarchs Announce Roster Moves - Manchester Monarchs
- Colorado's Joly named Sher-Wood Hockey ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Ouellette Named CCM ECHL Goaltender of the Week - Florida Everblades
- Florida's Ouellette named CCM ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Royals Prepare for Busy Stretch vs. Railers - Reading Royals
- Former Royals F Cruthers named Head Coach of USHL's Chicago Steel - Reading Royals
- Fuel Add Goaltender Greg Dodds - Indy Fuel
- Last Chance to Bid on Star Wars Jerseys on DASH - Wichita Thunder
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- CHASE LANG ASSIGNED TO RUSH - Rapid City Rush
- Mallards Send Francis to Orlando - Quad City Mallards
- Nailers Acquire Francis & Turner in Trade with Orlando - Wheeling Nailers
- Admirals Weekly - Norfolk Admirals
- Reimer named The MeiGray Group ECHL Alumnus of the Month - ECHL
- San Antonio Rampage Recall Forward Michael Joly - Colorado Eagles
- Beast Fall to Cyclones on New Years Eve - Brampton Beast
- Royals in Playoff Position to Begin Calendar Year - Reading Royals
- Mavericks Top Oilers in a Shootout on New Year's Eve - Tulsa Oilers
- Railers get zonked in Manchester - Worcester Railers HC
- FUEL CRUISE INTO 2018 WITH NEW YEAR'S EVE WIN IN WHEELING - Indy Fuel
- Railers Get Zonked in Manchester - Worcester Railers HC
- Railers Get Zonked in Manchester - Worcester Railers HC
- Monarchs Ring in New Year with Victory - Manchester Monarchs
- Marcoux on the Mark in 3-2 Indy Win - Wheeling Nailers
- Thunder Wins Penalty-Filled Contest at Allen - Wichita Thunder
- Royals Suffer 3-0 Loss to Thunder - Reading Royals
- Game Recap: Wings Route Mallards on New Year's Eve - Kalamazoo Wings
- Wings Down Mallards - Quad City Mallards
- Admirals Kickstart 10th Annual Guns and Hoses Fundraiser with $1,500 Donation - Norfolk Admirals