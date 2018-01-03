Colorado\\"s Joly named Sher-Wood Hockey ECHL Player of the Week

News Release

PRINCETON, N.J. - Michael Joly of the Colorado Eagles is the Sher-Wood Hockey ECHL Player of the Week for Dec. 27-31.

Joly scored four goals - including two game-winners, added three assists and was a +4 as the Eagles swept a two-game series at Rapid City last week.

The 22-year-old tallied four points (2g-2a) in a 6-4 win on Friday and followed that up with two goals and an assist in a 4-3 victory on Saturday.

A native of Gatineau, Quebec, Joly leads the ECHL with 24 goals and is tied for second with 38 points in 27 games with the Eagles this season. He has also seen action in two games with San Antonio of the American Hockey League.

Joly has recorded 78 points (47g-31) in 56 career ECHL games with Colorado and Greenville while adding 12 points (6g-6a) in 30 career AHL games with San Antonio and Hartford.

Prior to turning pro, Joly notched 236 points (128g-108a) in 219 career games with Rimouski and Cape Breton of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

On behalf of Michael Joly, a case of pucks will be donated to a Colorado youth hockey organization by Sher-Wood Hockey, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Sher-Wood Hockey has donated more than 37,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

Runners Up: Shawn Szydlowski, Fort Wayne (3 gp, 4g, 2a, 6 pts.), and Brodie Dupont, Norfolk (2 gp, 2g, 4a, 6 pts.).

Also Nominated: Troy Bourke (Adirondack), Stephen MacAulay (Florida), Steven McParland (Idaho), Darian Dziurinski (Indy), Eric Freschi (Kansas City), Joshua Winquist (Orlando), Michael Huntebrinker (Reading), Steven Whitney (South Carolina), Ryan Obuchowski (Toledo), Chris Leibinger (Utah), Hunter Fejes (Wheeling) and Kevin Dufour (Wichita).

