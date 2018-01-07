Colorado\\"s Joly named CCM ECHL Player of the Month

News Release

PRINCETON, N.J. - Colorado Eagles' forward Michael Joly has been named the CCM ECHL Player of the Month for December.

Joly scored 11 goals, assisted on eight others and posted a +11 in games during the month as the Eagles went 12-1-1 in December.

The 22-year-old scored at least one point in nine of his 11 games in December had had five multi-point games, including three goals and an assist in a 7-3 win at Rapid City on Dec. 6 and two goals and two assists in a 6-4 victory over the Rush on Dec. 29.

Under contract with San Antonio of the American Hockey League, Joly leads the ECHL with 24 goals and nine power-play goals, is tied for second with 38 points and ranks second with a +21 rating.

Joly has recorded 78 points (47g-31) in 56 career ECHL games with Colorado and Greenville while adding 12 points (6g-6a) in 30 career AHL games with San Antonio and Hartford.

Prior to turning pro, Joly notched 236 points (128g-108a) in 219 career games with Rimouski and Cape Breton of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

Runners Up: Olivier Archambault, Allen (8 gp, 5g, 9a, 14 pts.), Jesse Schultz, Cincinnati (14 gp, 8g, 11a, 19 pts) and Shawn Szydlowski, Fort Wayne (12 gp, 11g, 11a, 22 pts.).

