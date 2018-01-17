Colorado\\"s Cannata named CCM ECHL Goaltender of the Week

News Release

PRINCETON, N.J. - Joe Cannata of the Colorado Eagles is the CCM ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Jan. 8-14. It is the second time in his career that he has received the weekly honor.

The 28-year-old went 3-0-0 with a 1.30 goals-against average and a save percentage of .952 in three victories against Rapid City last week.

Cannata made 32 saves in a 2-1 win on Wednesday, turned aside 25 shots in a 4-2 victory on Friday and stopped 25 shots in an 8-1 win on Saturday.

A native of Wakefield, Massachusetts, Cannata has posted a 15-1-1 in 17 appearances with the Eagles this season and leads the ECHL with a 2.07 goals-against average and a .935 save percentage. He also has seen action in two games this season with San Antonio of the American Hockey League.

Under an NHL contract with the Colorado Avalanche, Cannata has appeared in 48 career ECHL games with Colorado, South Carolina, Ontario and Kalamazoo posting an overall record of 33-11-3 with three shutouts, a 2.24 goals-against average and a save percentage of .926. He also has 118 games of AHL experience with San Antonio, Hershey, Utica and Chicago where he is 55-41-10 with two shutouts, a 2.76 goals-against average and a save percentage of .903.

Prior to turning pro, Cannata spent four seasons at Merrimack College, where he went 59-46-16 with seven shutouts, a 2.47 goals-against average and a save percentage of .917 save-percentage.

Runners Up: Pat Nagle, Toledo (2-0-0, 1.00 GAA, .961 save pct.) and Will King, Wheeling (2-0-0, 1.49 GAA, .953 save pct.).

Also Nominated: Callum Booth (Florida), Michael Houser (Fort Wayne), Etienne Marcoux (Indy), Parker Milner (South Carolina) and Kevin Carr (Utah).

