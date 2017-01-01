Colorado Tripped up in 4-1 Loss to Alaska

ANCHORAGE, AK. - Aces forward Stephen Perfetto scored a pair of goals, while Alaska goalie Lukas Hafner turned aside 31 of Colorado's 32 shots on goal in a 4-1 victory for the Aces over the Eagles on Saturday night at Sullivan Arena. Eagles forward Matt Garbowsky collected Colorado's lone goal in the loss, as the Eagles were held 0-for-5 on the power play in the contest.

Colorado would be unable to cash in on a pair of early power play opportunities to begin the first period of play, but the Aces would make good late in the opening stanza on their first chance on the man-advantage. Forward Peter Sivak collected a rebound off the leg pad of Eagles goaltender Clarke Saunders and backhanded it into the net to give Alaska the 1-0 edge with 4:04 remaining in the first period.

The Aces would grow their lead to 2-0 when forward Ben Lake swatted a bouncing puck in the low slot into the back of the cage just 1:56 into the second period.

Colorado would cut the Alaska lead in half at the 5:18 mark of the middle frame, as Garbowsky unfurled a wrist shot from the left circle that beat Hafner, slicing Alaska's lead to 2-1. The goal was Garbowsky's eighth of the season, as forward Josh Nicholls and defenseman Jake Marto collected the assists on the even-strength marker.

Heading into the third period, the Aces would stretch their lead to 3-1 when Perfetto deflected a shot from the blue line to light the lamp at the 11:29 mark of the final period of regulation.

Colorado would pull Saunders in favor of the extra attacker late in the third period, but Perfetto would be the one to take advantage, as he backhanded a loose puck into the empty net from the Aces' zone with just 1:02 remaining to give Alaska a 4-1 lead, which the Aces would protect to the end.

