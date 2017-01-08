Colorado Scores Five Unanswered to Beat Orlando 5-1

LOVELAND, CO. - The Colorado Eagles used a four-goal performance in the third period to hand the visiting Orlando Solar Bears a 5-1 defeat on Sunday at the Budweiser Events Center. Eagles forward Shawn St-Amant collected a goal and an assist, while goaltender Clarke Saunders stopped 27 of the Solar Bears 28 shots to claim his 12th win of the season.

After a scoreless first period, Orlando jumped out to a 1-0 lead at the 6:19 mark of the second period when forward Darik Angeli stuffed in a puck from the low-slot past Saunders shorthanded.

Colorado would generate its first goal of the night at the 12:39 mark of the middle frame when St-Amant knocked down a puck at center ice and raced down the left wing before unleashing a wrister from the circle that beat Orlando goalie Kasimir Kaskisuo to knot the game at 1-1.

Moving into the final period of regulation, the Eagles grabbed their first lead of the night when forward Josh Nicholls found a loose puck in the slot and backhanded it into the net to give Colorado the 2-1 edge at the 7:31 mark of the third period. Just 2:26 later, Eagles forward Casey Pierro-Zabotel took a feed on top of the crease and guided the puck past Kaskisuo to extend the Colorado lead to 3-1.

The Eagles lead would grow to 4-1 with 7:42 left in regulation when forward Jesse Mychan chopped a floating puck into the net on the power play for his 21st goal of the season. Colorado would seal the game with a power-play goal from forward Michael Colantone, who deflected a shot from the point to light the lamp for his first goal as an Eagle at the 17:26 mark of the third period.

The Eagles begin a three-game series against the Idaho Steelheads at CenturyLink Arena in Boise, Idaho on Wednesday, January 11th at 7:10pm MT.

