Colorado Rallies for Standings Point in 5-4 Shootout Loss

BOISE, ID. - The Colorado Eagles scored two goals in the final 2:42 of regulation to force overtime and an eventual shootout, where they would eventually fall to the Idaho Steelheads, 5-4. Eagles forward Ryan Olsen collected a goal and an assist, his first two point in a Colorado sweater, including the game-tying goal late in regulation.

Colorado wasted little time getting on the scoreboard, as defenseman Gabriel Verpaelst stepped into a slapshot from the blue line on the power play to light the lamp and give the Eagles a 1-0 edge just 2:47 into the contest.

Less than five minutes later, Idaho would even things up when a two-on-one rush for the Steelheads led to forward Connor Chatham burying a shot from the right circle to tie the game at 1-1.

Colorado would kick off the second period of play with another early goal, as forward Emil Romig would track down a rebound in the low slot off of a net-mouth scramble and wire the puck into the cage to put the Eagles back on top 2-1 at the 2:04 mark of the middle frame.

The lead would stand for all of 1:13, as Idaho forward A.J. White would field a cross-slot pass on the rush and snap the puck past Eagles goalie Joe Cannata to tie the game at 2-2. Later in the period, Steelheads defenseman Aaron Harstad would collect a rebound off the right leg pad of Cannata and bash it back into the net to give Idaho a 3-2 advantage with 9:22 to play in the second stanza.

Idaho would stretch their lead to 4-2 when forward Steve McParland netted a wrister just 3:12 into the third period.

Down by a pair of goals and with the time ticking down in regulation, Eagles forward Joey Ratelle would slam home a one-timer from the slot to trim the Steelheads lead to 4-3 with 2:42 remaining. Colorado would then pull Cannata in favor of the extra attacker and the move would pay off. Forward Drayson Bowman would feed the puck into the crease and Olsen would chop the puck past Desrosiers to tie the game at 4-4 with 1:33 left to play.

The game would then move to a wild, sudden-death overtime period that featured several odd-man rushes, but neither team would find the back of the net.

Moving into a shootout, Desrosiers denied all four Eagles shooters, while Cannata surrendered a goal to Max French as his only blemish, as Colorado fell by a final of 5-4.

The Eagles continue their seven-game road trip when they travel to Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas to take on the Wichita Thunder on Tuesday, February 20th at 6:05pm MT.

