Colorado Rallies for 8th Consecutive Win with 4-3 OT

December 22, 2016 - ECHL (ECHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release





WEST VALLEY CITY, UT. - The Colorado Eagles rallied from a 3-2 third period deficit to capture the team's eighth straight win with a 4-3 victory in overtime on Wednesday. Defenseman Matt Register scored the game-winner in overtime, while goaltender Clarke Saunders turned aside 26 of the 29 shots he faced to claim his eighth consecutive win in net.

Colorado would turn the tables on an early Utah power play, as forward Josh Nicholls scored on a 2-on-1 shorthanded rush for his fourth goal of the season, giving the Eagles a 1-0 lead just 2:10 into the contest.

The Grizzlies would strike back when defenseman Sam Windle fired a shot from the blue line that would be deflected into the net by forward Cam Reid at the 12:35 mark of the first period. Just 2:23 later, Reid would take advantage of an Eagles turnover in the Colorado zone, beating Saunders from the top of the crease to give Utah the 2-1 lead.

Heading into the second period, Colorado would even the score at 2-2 late in the middle frame on the power play when forward Jesse Mychan fielded a pass in the low slot and beat Grizzlies goalie Troy Redmann at the 17:50 mark. The goal was Mychan's team-leading 16th tally of the season.

The Grizzlies would reclaim the lead when forward Ralph Cuddemi jammed in a rebound 7:39 into the third period, giving Utah the 3-2 edge. That lead would be erased when Eagles forward Mitch Holmberg chopped home a loose puck on top of the crease to tie the game at 3-3 with 4:08 left in the third period.

With 60 minutes unable to determine a winner, the two teams headed to sudden-death overtime where Register would skate the puck from the top of the left circle and unleash a wrister that beat Redmann up high to give Colorado the 4-3 win. The goal was Register's fifth game-winning goal of the season.

