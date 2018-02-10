Colorado Picks up Point in 4-3 Shootout Loss to Steelheads

February 10, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release





LOVELAND, CO. - Idaho forward Brady Brassart collected a pair of goals and added the game-winner in a shootout, as the Steelheads rallied to defeat the Colorado Eagles 4-3. Eagles forward Drayson Bowman scored a pair of goals in the loss, while Colorado goaltender Lukas Hafner stopped 37 of the 40 shots he faced in the contest.

Colorado jumped out to a lead late in the first period when forward Joey Ratelle buried a one-timer from the left circle with just 2:22 remaining in the opening frame to put the Eagles on top 1-0. Colorado would be held 0-for-4 on the power play in the game's first period, while Idaho would fail to convert on both of their two chances on the man-advantage.

The Eagles would stretch their lead 6:28 into the second period when Bowman beat Idaho goalie Ryan Faragher with a wrister from the left circle to give the home team a 2-0 advantage.

The Steelheads would scratch back less than four minutes later, as forward Will Merchant snagged a rebound between the circles and fed a backhander into the net to trim Colorado's edge to 2-1. With Idaho enjoying a 5-on-3 power play, Brassart would bang a puck in the low slot past Hafner to tie the game at 2-2 with 8:08 remaining in the middle frame.

Brassart would strike again with a wrist shot from the bottom of the right circle that would light the lamp and give the Steelheads a 3-2 lead at the 14:40 mark of the second period.

Colorado would earn a power play late in the middle 20 minutes of action and Bowman would capitalize when he unfurled a wrister from the top of the left circle that would get by Faragher and knot the game at 3-3 with 2:35 left to play in the period.

After a scoreless third period and a wild sudden-death overtime that also failed to produce a goal, the two teams headed to a shootout. Faragher would deny all eight shooters he would face, while Hafner shut down seven of the eight attempts from Idaho, before Brassart connected on a wrister from the low-slot to clinch the victory for the Steelheads.

Both teams finished the night going 1-for-5 on the power play, as Idaho outshot the Eagles 41-31 in the contest.

The Eagles conclude their three-game homestand when they host the Idaho Steelheads at the Budweiser Events Center on Saturday, February 10th at 7:05pm MT.

