Colorado Kicks off Home Stand

January 26, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release





LOVELAND, CO. - Colorado raced out to a 3-0 lead after two periods behind goals from forwards Luke Salazar, Matt Garbowsky and Mitch Holmberg, as the Eagles knocked off the visiting Tulsa Oilers 3-2 on Wednesday. Goaltender Clarke Saunders secured his 15th win of the season, stopping 22 of Tulsa's 24 shots in the contest.

Colorado would be first to light the lamp when Salazar collected a pass in the low slot from linemate Casey Pierro-Zabotel, driving a shot past Tulsa goaltender Keegan Asmundson and giving the Eagles a 1-0 lead with 7:22 remaining in the opening period of play. Saunders would stop all seven of Tulsa's shots in the first period, while Colorado denied both of the Oilers power play chances in the opening 20 minutes of action.

The Eagles would extend their lead to 2-0 early in the second period when Garbowsky backhanded a rebound on top of the crease into the back of the net at the 3:39 mark of the middle frame. Just 1:26 later and with Colorado on the power play, defenseman Cody Corbett unleashed a shot from the point that would be tipped past Asmundson by Holmberg to give Colorado the 3-0 advantage. The goal was Holmberg's fourth tally in the last five games.

The Oilers would bounce back in the third period, as forward Shawn Bates would capture a loose puck on top of the crease and smack it past Saunders to cut the Eagles lead to 3-1 with 15:19 left in the final frame. With time beginning to wind down in regulation and Asmundson pulled in favor of the extra attacker, Tulsa forward Emerson Clark would fire a rebound into the back of the net from the bottom of the right circle to slice the Colorado advantage to 3-2 with 3:00 left to play in the third period.

Tulsa would pull Asmundson for the extra skater once again, but would come no closer, as Colorado would hold on for the 3-2 victory. The Eagles finished the night 1-for-5 on the power play and 4-for-4 on the penalty kill.

The Eagles will continue their six-game home stand when they take on the Wichita Thunder on Friday, January 27th at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





ECHL Stories from January 26, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.